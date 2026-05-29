Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Interviews, Long Reads

‘I still have hope that the failure rate will decrease,’ says Kiwa PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas, Africa & Middle East, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

‘I still have hope that the failure rate will decrease,’ says Kiwa PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Iran energy crisis to ‘reshape’ energy investment – IEA

News

Zelestra sells 3.5GW Latin America solar and storage portfolio to Promigas

News

Trina Solar unveils THBC technology, TOPCon’s next frontier?

News, Features, Long Reads

BHP turns to Indigenous-led developer to explore renewables for iron ore operations in Western Australia

News

Wannon Water, Enervest complete ‘one of Australia’s largest floating solar arrays’

News

India adds over 14GW of solar in Q1 2026

News

The impact of PV module degradation on inverter clipping losses

Features, Guest Blog

NextEnergy Capital closes $974 million for latest solar and storage fund

News

BrightNight secures finance for 120MW Frontier solar PV project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Kiwa PVEL's VP of Sales and Marketing, Tristan Erion-Lorico, discusses qualification testing in the US at PV Module Tech USA 2025.
Kiwa PVEL’s VP of sales and marketing, Tristan Erion-Lorico, will be speaking at PV ModuleTech USA next month about this year’s Module Reliability Scorecard. Image: Solar Media.

As has become tradition, when Kiwa PVEL releases its latest PV Module Reliability Scorecard, PV Tech sits down with Tristan Erion-Lorico, vice president of sales and marketing at Kiwa PVEL, for an hour to discuss this year’s results and the highlights, both positive and negative.

Even though the 12th edition of Kiwa PVEL’s 2026 Module Reliability Scorecard showed an increase in module test failure for both manufacturers and bills of materials (BOMs) to a record 87% and 61%, respectively, there were still some positives to highlight.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

One of the positive outcomes for this year is that out of the 43 manufacturers named as a Top Performer in at least one test, 13 were new companies that previously didn’t reach that status. That also means that companies that were in the previous years are missing in 2026; however, it shows how dynamic the list is, says Erion-Lorico.

The solar manufacturing scene has diversified over the past few years, with many new players and markets establishing an upstream PV footprint outside of China and Southeast Asia.”The new manufacturers in India and the US are what’s mainly driving that,” Erion-Lorico says.

He continues: “It’s not like they can just sign up for testing and they’re automatically listed in the Scorecard. They do need to have results that are within that Top Performer threshold, so not only are they new, but they’re also achieving those results that meet that cutoff.

“To varying degrees, they’re getting results that are worth celebrating,” says Erion-Lorico, adding that another positive outcome for this year is that the energy yield measured in Kiwa PVEL’s PAN testing has increased. He adds that this is due to both modules’ bifaciality and low-light performance increasing.

“Current modules over the last few years that are higher power also produce more energy. It’s not just that they’re higher power, they generate more electrons throughout the day. So that’s fantastic,” explains Erion-Lorico.

Moreover, a third positive takeaway from this year’s results is that the power loss in multiple tests has decreased. The most notable examples are potential-induced degradation (PID) and ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID), which is also a new category for Top Performer after being introduced as a testing method two years ago. Erion-Lorico spoke about Kiwa PVEL’s UVID test results at PV ModuleTech USA two years ago and will be a speaker at this year’s edition of the Conference, where he will present some of the highlights/lowlights of this year’s Scorecard results.

UVID: The latest entry in Top Performer category

UVID reflects the ongoing issues with TOPCon technology, with many recent research papers focusing on UVID issues, as was explored earlier this year in a PV Tech article looking at the latest issues related to TOPCon solar panels.

Erion-Lorico explains that two years ago, only a few BOMs would have met the Top Performer threshold, but that also helped Kiwa PVEL to learn and refine its testing method.

“We needed some time to better understand the mechanism as an industry, as well as allow manufacturers to address some of the issues they’re seeing. The median degradation rate improved over the last year – It improved to the point where we can now name manufacturers and model bills of material that meet that top performer threshold.”

This is a similar approach to when the company introduced hail testing as a top performer category in 2024, having been first introduced into the Product Qualification Program (PQP) two years prior. Similarly, the company recently updated its module testing programme with two changes affecting Static Mechanical Load (SML) and hail testing. The former may be added as a Top Performer category in two years’ time.

Nearly all modules tested are now glass-glass

However, all these positive conclusions from the 2026 Scorecard can easily be outshone by the fact that 45% of manufacturers participating in PQP testing had at least one major delamination failure.

“I’ve been doing this for eight years, back in the day, in 2018-2019 we’d see one or two delaminations a year, and now almost every week I’m copied on an email to a manufacturer saying, ‘oh, we just took your module out of the chamber and it’s got a major delamination.’ It’s an epidemic.”

As Erion-Lorico highlights, this is not a new issue that surfaced in this year’s results, but has been present for a while now, so much so that he and Max Macpherson wrote a guest article on PV Tech last year looking into delamination defects, as it was already a worrying issue in 2025’s Module Reliability Scorecard.

In that guest blog, the authors wrote that the most common issue arising from PQP testing in 2025 was delamination around the perimeter of glass-glass modules.

“It really comes down to lamination quality, choice of encapsulant, how the glass-glass laminate is handled as it goes into the laminator,” explains Erion-Lorico, adding that the majority of modules (91%) tested this year were glass-glass. Three years ago, that number would have been more balanced, with half glass-glass modules and the other half glass-backsheet.

“Glass-glass modules are more difficult to laminate reliably than glass backsheet modules,” he says.

“Part of it is cost-cutting measures, going to faster lamination recipes to increase throughput. Time is money, and if you can get 10% of the time off your lamination recipe, maybe it’ll do, but then you put that module on a climate chamber, and when it comes out, it’s got major defects.”

Again, this reflects the conversation from last year’s Scorecard results when Erion-Lorico highlighted the cost-cutting measures from the solar industry, which is still facing trouble with many Chinese players facing losses in the most recent quarters. And solutions to fix these delamination issues, such as edge pinching, come at a cost. “Not every manufacturer wants to bear that additional expense”.

TOPCon leads the way, with a “sprinkling” of PERC

When looking at the list of models that made this year’s Top Performer list, the majority of them are using n-type TOPCon solar cells, with only a handful of back contact (xBC) and heterojunction (HJT) ones.

“We saw less HJT testing than we have in previous years. Which I think is a story of the issues that Chinese HJT manufacturers are suffering. Last year, we certainly had a handful of HJT manufacturers in China. This year, we’re not seeing any of them,” says Erion-Lorico, highlighting that only one manufacturer, Canadian Solar, had HJT modules in the Top Performer list for at least one category.

He added that there is a “sprinkling” of PERC modules for the US market that also made the Top Performer list, but because the majority of modules are TOPCon, most of Kiwa PVEL’s takeaways relate to that technology.

PAN chart comparing the different technologies’ results for power temperature coefficient, bifaciality and low light performance. Chart: Kiwa PVEL.

That said, Kiwa PVEL did highlight some of the differences between the technologies tested in several categories (power temperature coefficient, bifaciality and low light performance), as shown in the chart above.

Moreover, with n-type technology now settled as the dominant choice, this could also affect other results, such as PID, which has improved over the past couple of years as n-type technologies have matured.

“I would speculate that the drop in the 2023 and 2024 PID results was more about manufacturers adopting TOPCon and HJT and having to get things dialled in. And this is the story we’ve seen year after year in a bunch of different tests,” explains Erion-Lorico.

Yearly evolution of PID results with 2025 improving after a drop in previous years. Chart: Kiwa PVEL.

Despite most of the conversation covering the considerable negative results this year, Erion-Lorico still remains hopeful that PV manufacturers and buyers will read the Scorecard and analyse the results in order to solve the failures.

He says he thinks that manufacturers and other parties that engage with Kiwa PVEL are “looking at how to prevent these issues”, but that others will keep shipping module after module and deal with issues if they arise.

“If, as an industry, we’re learning from this, then the failure rate will start decreasing. We’ve been talking about some of these failures for years, and they just keep going up. I still have hope that the failure rate will decrease, but we’ve got to take this stuff seriously, as manufacturers and as buyers. And that’s how we solve it. We’re not going to solve it by ignoring these types of issues,” concludes Erion-Lorico.

Tristan Erion-Lorico will be speaking at PV ModuleTech USA Conference in Napa, California, on 16-17 June about this year’s Scorecard results.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info
delamination, glass-glass, Kiwa PVEL, Module Reliability Scorecard, moduletechusa, perc, PVModuleTechUSA, topcon, uvid

Read Next

Trina Solar's New Product Technology Center building
Premium

Trina Solar unveils THBC technology, TOPCon’s next frontier?

May 29, 2026
Trina's THBC - which combines TOPCon, HJT and BC - aims to leverage existing TOPCon capacity and increase the efficiency of C-Si single-junction cells.
PV module going through a mechanical load test

Module test failures continue to increase in Kiwa PVEL’s 2026 Module Reliability Scorecard

May 27, 2026
For the fourth year in a row, Kiwa PVEL’s 2026 Module Reliability Scorecard registered a record high in module test failures.
Image:
Premium

‘We’re waiting on robotics for a big paradigm shift’

May 22, 2026
PV Talk: Frank Oudheusden explains how robotics could create a paradigm shift and improvements in PV system optimisation for extreme weather.
Hail damage on a solar panel.

Breaking it down: Kiwa PVEL expands test to failure methods for assessing module breakage risk

May 14, 2026
Kiwa PVEL has rolled out updates to its module testing programme, with two changes affecting Static Mechanical Load (SML) and hail testing.
A T1 Energy manufacturing facility.

T1 Energy registers record quarterly net income, produces 683MW solar modules in Q1

May 13, 2026
US solar manufacturer T1 Energy has registered a record quarterly net income and adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2026.
Kalyon PV commissions new 1.1GW TOPConPlus solar cell line in Turkey

Turkey’s Kalyon PV expands cell processing capacity to 2.1GW

May 11, 2026
Turkish solar manufacturer Kalyon PV has commissioned a 1.1GW solar cell processing line in its home country.
Newsletter

Most Read

Greenpeace warns AI data centre rollout threatens to derail Australia’s clean energy transition

News

India adds over 14GW of solar in Q1 2026

News

Module test failures continue to increase in Kiwa PVEL’s 2026 Module Reliability Scorecard

News

BHP turns to Indigenous-led developer to explore renewables for iron ore operations in Western Australia

News

NextEnergy Capital closes $974 million for latest solar and storage fund

News

Enbridge starts commercial operations at 400MW phase of Sequoia Solar project in Texas

News

Upcoming Events

RE+ South Africa

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 2, 2026
Johannesburg, South Africa

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

RE+ Storage

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 30, 2026
Sacramento, California

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil