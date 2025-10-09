Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Avaada signs MoU with Gujarat government worth US$4.05 million

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Projects
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia’s renewable energy project additions slow to 5.8GW in September, says Rystad Energy

News

Australia’s Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 4 sees 6.6GW of renewables awarded

News

Solar is the world’s cheapest source of electricity, research shows

News

Entergy to build 600MW solar-plus-storage project in Arkansas to power Google data centre

News

Sembcorp to acquire ReNew’s 300MW solar unit for US$246 million

News

Avaada signs MoU with Gujarat government worth US$4.05 million

News

Sungrow targets US$126 million in Hong Kong IPO

News

Low prices, fierce competition in Germany’s latest solar-plus-storage auction

News

Pause on ‘billions of dollars’ of retroactive US solar duties granted pending appeal

News

Potentia Energy bags NSW approval for 500MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An Avaada Group manufacturing plant.
The projects are slated to start between 2027 and 2030. Image: Avaada Group.

Indian renewable energy firm Avaada has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to develop solar, wind and battery energy storage projects (BESS) worth INR360 billion (US$4.05 million). 

Under the agreement, the company will develop 5GW of solar capacity, 1GW of wind and 5GWh of BESS across Kutch, Banaskantha and Surendranagar in Gujarat. The projects, slated to start between 2027 and 2030, will boost grid reliability through efficient power storage and dispatch. Moreover, work at the projects will create over 3,000 jobs in the state. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The chief minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, said Avaada has been a long-standing partner in the state’s renewable energy sector. He noted that the company’s new INR360 billion investment aligns with Gujarat’s sustainable growth goals, and the government will fully support rapid project implementation to advance round-the-clock green power and India’s development vision. 

The MoU was signed during Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2025. Gujarat and Rajasthan are among India’s leading states for utility-scale solar capacity, hosting some of the country’s largest project pipelines. Additionally, Gujarat accounted for 42% of India’s operational solar module capacity and 47% of solar cell capacity as of June 2025, representing nearly 60GW of capacity. 

Maharashtra-headquartered Avaada has an operational portfolio of around 5.7GWp across India. In Gujarat, the Avaada Group’s 280MW solar project at Surendranagar was recently inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi. Developed under the Gujarat State Solar Policy, the project covers 1,170 acres in Tavi and Varsani villages, with a total investment of INR15 billion.  

It features Avaada Electro’s TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) n-type bifacial solar modules, which are certified under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).

The prime minister also laid the foundation for Avaada’s 100MW solar project in Vadodara, spanning 350 acres with an expected investment of INR 4 billion. 

Apart from Gujarat, Avaada has expanded its footprint with a 2,500MWh BESS and 1,560MWp solar project in Rajasthan and commissioned a 1.5GW module assembly plant in Noida, strengthening its renewable energy and manufacturing portfolio. 

avaada group, battery energy storage systems bess, gujarat, india, memorandum of understanding, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Image: Lumea.

Australia’s renewable energy project additions slow to 5.8GW in September, says Rystad Energy

October 10, 2025
Australia's renewable energy sector recorded its slowest month of the year for additions in September, with 5.8GW of new projects added to development pipelines, according to data from Rystad Energy.
Edify Energy has several utility-scale solar PV plants, such as the 333MWp Darlington Point project in New South Wales (above). Image: Edify Energy.

Australia’s Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 4 sees 6.6GW of renewables awarded

October 9, 2025
The Australian government has announced the results of the fourth Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) tender, with 6.6GW of renewables awarded long-term contracts.
Solar PV panels and wind turbines at sunset

Solar is the world’s cheapest source of electricity, research shows

October 9, 2025
Solar PV is the world’s cheapest technology to generate electricity, according to a study from the University of Surrey, in the UK.
The 300MW solar power asset is located in Fatehgarh, Rajasthan, the epicentre of India’s rapidly expanding solar energy sector. Image: Sembcorp.

Sembcorp to acquire ReNew’s 300MW solar unit for US$246 million

October 9, 2025
Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries has agreed to acquire ReNew’s 300MW solar power unit in India for around US$246 million.
The facility is slated to open in 2027 and will generate around 450GWh of electricity each year. Image: Unsplash.

Low prices, fierce competition in Germany’s latest solar-plus-storage auction

October 9, 2025
Germany has awarded contracts to 490MW of solar-plus-storage projects in its latest “innovation” auction for co-located renewables.
Shipping containers on a boat.

Pause on ‘billions of dollars’ of retroactive US solar duties granted pending appeal

October 9, 2025
The retroactive collection of duties on historical solar imports to the US has been temporarily paused pending the outcome of an appeal.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Pause on ‘billions of dollars’ of retroactive US solar duties granted pending appeal

News

Potentia Energy bags NSW approval for 500MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Solar is the world’s cheapest source of electricity, research shows

News

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

News

Over-voltage triggered Iberian blackout – report

News

Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.