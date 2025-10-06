PVV Infra offshoots secure two India PV projects totalling 209MW; Avaada underway with 1.5GW/2.5GWh Rajasthan PV/BESS project

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The project, a joint venture with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Nacof Oorja, has an estimated cost of INR3.8 billion and expected annual revenue of INR53 million.

Meanwhile, PVV Housing Private, another subsidiary, secured an EPC contract for a 109MW solar project in the same districts, also in collaboration with Nacof, with an estimated value of INR4 billion.

The board of directors has also approved a strategic decision to strengthen and expand the company’s presence in the renewable energy sector through the creation and utilisation of special purpose vehicles (SPVs), enabling focused project development and investment opportunities.

The company said that this model, implemented through its subsidiary companies, allows for targeted execution of projects by geography and business vertical (power development and EPC), while also enhancing operational efficiency and mitigating risks.

Avaada breaks ground on 1,560MWp solar-plus-2,500MWh BESS project in Rajasthan

Indian renewable energy developer Avaada has commenced construction of its 2,500MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project alongside a 1,560MWp solar installation in Pugal, Bikaner district, Rajasthan.

The project, with an investment of INR9.2 billion (US$103 billion), will be spread over 4,000 acres. Once operational, the project will enable the delivery of solar power beyond daylight hours through BESS, enhancing grid reliability and providing firm green power, the firm said.

The plant will be powered with ALMM-certified tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) n-type bifacial PV modules produced by Avaada Electro, the company’s manufacturing arm.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also formally launched a 282MWp solar power project in Shri Dungargarh, Bikaner, Rajasthan. Both projects are expected to create over 1,600 green jobs in the state.

Pralhad Joshi, India’s minister of new and renewable energy, said: “The foundation stone of Avaada Group’s 1,560MWp solar project integrated with a 2,500MWh BESS at Bikaner marks a historic milestone in this journey. This project, the largest BESS in India till date, will deliver round-the-clock green power, enhance grid resilience, and set new benchmarks for the nation’s energy security.”

Maharashtra-headquartered Avaada has already commissioned 2.2GW of renewable capacity in Rajasthan. The company’s operational portfolio now totals around 5.7GWp across India.

In March 2025, Avaada Electro, the manufacturing arm of Indian renewable energy developer Avaada, commissioned a 1.5GW module assembly plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company also announced the start of construction on its next facility, a 5GW module assembly plant in the Ecotech-16 industrial district of Greater Noida.