Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Avaada commissions 1.5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in India

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Velto Renewables and Q Energy to develop more than 500MW of European renewable capacity

News

France awards 220MW rooftop solar PV in undersubscribed tender

News

Shifting support in the West sheds new light on Ukraine’s ‘resilient’ C&I PV boom

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Avaada commissions 1.5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in India

News

Tata Power inks MoU to develop up to 7GW of renewables in Andhra Pradesh

News

3GW PV project on former coal mining land in China enters commercial operation

News

16GW of renewable energy generation added to Australia’s inaugural Priority List

News

Masdar subsidiary to build 130MW solar PV plant in Bulgaria

News

Wood Mackenzie forecasts 160GW of new solar PV in South America by 2034

News

EIB supports 2GW Austrian renewable power portfolio as new government considers solar taxes

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An Avaada Group manufacturing plant.
The Avaada Group also announced plans to build a 5GW module manufacturing plant in Greater Noida. Image: Avaada Group.

Avaada Electro, the manufacturing arm of Indian renewable energy developer Avaada, has commissioned a 1.5GW module assembly plant in Noida, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The facility was built in just three and a half months, and will produce bifacial tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules. The plant will have the capacity to build two types of cells, G12 (210mm) and M10 (182mm), with a respective annual nameplate capacity of 1.5GW and 1.2GW. In addition to using these larger cells, Avaada Electro’s modules will also have “advanced multi-busbar configurations”, of between 16 and 24 busbars each.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“At Avaada, we are committed to excellence, ensuring our products uphold the highest quality standards (‘Zero Defect’) while having no negative impact on the environment (‘Zero Effect’),” said Vineet Mittal, chairman of the Avaada Group, who referred to the ‘Zero Defect, Zero Effect’ principle of the Indian government’s Made In India programme, which encourages manufacturers to build products with no defects, and ensure manufacturing processes have no negative effects on the environment.

“Our goal is to establish a cutting-edge research and development (R&D) ecosystem in Noida, driving continuous innovation and strengthening India’s leadership in clean energy and sustainable manufacturing,” added Mittal.

The Avaada Group’s latest project falls under the Made In India programme, launched by prime minister Narendra Modi when he took office in 2014. The initiative has sought to expand the Indian manufacturing sector, across a range of industries, and has helped drive up foreign direct investment in the space, which increased from US$45.1 billion in 2014-15 to US$70.9 billion in 2023-24.

The solar sector, in particular, has benefitted from this approach, with a number of new manufacturing facilities commissioned or announced in recent months. Last week, Goldi Solar launched an AI-powered manufacturing facility, Eco Solutions signed a deal to build a module and cell plant in Madhya Pradesh and Tata Power commissioned a 4.3GW factory in February.

Avaada to build additional 5GW module assembly plant

Avaada Electro also announced the start of construction on its next manufacturing plant, a 5GW module assembly plant under construction in the Ecotech-16 industrial district of Greater Noida. This “superfactory” will also produce modules that use TOPCon cells, although Avaada Electro has not yet announced a timeline for the commissioning of the facility, or further details on the products that will be produced.

The news follows the company’s announcement of a 5GW TOPCon cell plant, to be built in the state of Uttar Pradesh, last October, as the company looks to expand its manufacturing presence in India.

The Avaada Group is just one of several Indian companies to have invested in cell manufacturing since the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) announced last year that it would add cells to its Approved List of Modules and Manufacturers (ALMM) from June 2026, a key piece of legislation that sets out the rules by which solar projects can benefit from government projects. From summer 2026, to be eligible for government projects, a solar plant must source all of its cells and modules from companies on the ALMM, which are predominantly Indian manufacturers, as the government looks to expand its domestic manufacturing sector.

“This initiative not only strengthens our state’s contribution to renewable energy but also drives employment and supports our vision of a US$1 trillion economy,” said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath Ji. “Avaada’s commitment to sustainability and innovation aligns with our goal of making Uttar Pradesh an industrial powerhouse.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
ALMM, asia, avaada, india, manufacturing, modules, topcon

Read Next

heliene manufacturing minnesota

Suniva, Heliene and Corning collaborate on US-made solar modules

March 6, 2025
Suniva, Heliene and Corning have announced plans to build solar modules that will include 66% domestically-produced components.
Image: 1KOMMA5°

1Komma5° releases TOPCon module made with Wacker polysilicon

March 6, 2025
The company said its Full Black double-glass module, based on n-type TOPcon cell technology, has a conversion efficiency of 22.8%.
Surge in India's Utility-scale Renewable Energy Tender Issuances

India tenders record 73GW utility-scale renewables as challenges arise

March 6, 2025
Despite last year seeing a record 73GW of renewable energy utility-scale tenders, it has also witnessed a rise in undersubscribed tenders
SolarPower Europe launches its Solar Production Equipment report.

SolarPower Europe: 75% of European solar manufacturers focus on downstream products

March 6, 2025
Europe’s solar manufacturing sector heavily favours downstream products such as cells and modules, according to SolarPower Europe.
Lightsource bp's Peacock solar project.

Raptor Maps: Global solar loses up to US$10 billion to asset underperformance in 2024

March 4, 2025
Asset underperformance cost the global solar sector a record US$10 billion in lost revenue in 2024, according to Raptor Maps.
european energy

European solar buyers report increased optimism despite module price variations

March 4, 2025
Europe’s solar buyers are showing increased optimism for the sector, in spite of fluctuations in module prices across technologies.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Masdar subsidiary to build 130MW solar PV plant in Bulgaria

News

16GW of renewable energy generation added to Australia’s inaugural Priority List

News

Wood Mackenzie forecasts 160GW of new solar PV in South America by 2034

News

Suniva, Heliene and Corning collaborate on US-made solar modules

News

Avaada commissions 1.5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in India

News

Why Hawaii’s solar and storage push is helping counter federal clean energy retreat

Features, Featured Articles

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.