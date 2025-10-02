Subscribe To Premium
India has 171GW/279GW solar cell and module manufacturing capacity under construction

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Spain’s Trabede, Greening Group to build solar module recycling plant

EU to lose 5% of solar workforce in 2025 as ‘job-intensive’ residential market contracts

Perovskite-based PV technologies could dominate within a decade, says Qcells CTO

India launches antidumping investigation on solar encapsulants from South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand

Keeping the faith in US solar manufacturing

FRV Australia brings 300MW solar PV power plant with Microsoft PPA to full operation

Insurance ‘protection gap’ from new risks leaves renewables exposed – report

Blue Ridge Power to lay off over 500 employees in North Carolina

Italy opens NZIA auction under FER X decree, receives 3.1GW solar expression of interest

The plant will achieve over 25% cell efficiency, using a 16-busbar design that enhances power output. Image: Premier Energies.
7.5GW of new solar cell capacity was added in H1 2025, including Premier Energies’ 1.2GW TOPCon cell line in Telangana. Image: Premier Energies.

The Indian solar industry has 86GW and 182GW of annual solar cell and module manufacturing capacity, respectively, expected to be commissioned by 2027.

This is one of the key findings from a recent report from market research firm Mercom India, which highlights that a further 85GW and 97GW of solar cell and module manufacturing capacity, respectively, are forecast to come online by 2030 at the latest.

In total, this represents 171GW of solar cell capacity and 279GW of annual module manufacturing capacity to be commissioned by 2030.

For comparison, the country is forecast to install 28.3GW of utility-scale and rooftop solar during the fiscal year 2026, which is between April 2025 and March 2026. Even if not all of this module manufacturing capacity that is currently under construction or announced comes online, it would still represent a nearly tenfold difference between the two.

Moreover, this would need to be added to the already operational module capacity, which stands at 109.5GW, according to Mercom’s latest data. Over the summer, the operational annual nameplate capacity for modules in India’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) passed the 100GW threshold.

According to Mercom, the module nameplate additions were driven by the utility-scale pipeline of 186GW projects between 2025 and 2027, the country’s solar installation targets set by 2030 and a strong policy-driven domestic demand for Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) modules.

Almost half of the 100GW operational module capacity was added in the first half of 2025, with Mercom reporting that 44.2GW of new module capacity, while 7.5GW of new solar cell nameplate capacity was added in H1 2025. In terms of technology, nearly all the capacity added (90%) was for TOPCon, while for the first time heterojunction capacity was added in the country.

Furthermore, for solar cells, the operational capacity under the ALMM List-II is at nearly 18GW, with the Indian government recently adding 4.8GW of nameplate capacity.

Even though no ingot/wafer or polysilicon capacity has been brought online in the first half of this year, this could soon change, given that the government targets to include wafers in the ALMM list starting from June 2028. A decision that was received positively by several Indian solar manufacturers.

Taking only the figures from the first half of this year into account, India has already added nearly twice the module nameplate capacity in 2025 than it did for the whole of 2024. Mercom published the data for 2024 earlier this year and outlined that the country had added 11.6GW and 25.3GW of annual nameplate capacity for solar cells and modules, respectively.

Gujarat accounts for 42% of India’s operational module manufacturing

The northwestern Indian state of Gujarat accounted for nearly 42% of all operational module nameplate capacity in India as of June 2025, representing nearly 60GW of annual nameplate capacity. The share for solar cells is slightly higher, with almost half (47%) of all Indian solar cell capacity located in Gujarat.

Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are ranked second and third for module manufacturing capacity, both accounting for 18%, while Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are second and third for solar cell manufacturing capacity and account for a combined 31% of the country’s share.

Both Gujarat and Rajasthan are leading states in terms of total installed utility-scale solar capacity in the country and have some of the largest pipelines of projects.

