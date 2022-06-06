Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

President Joe Biden during a visit to a National Renewable Energy Laboratory facility in Colorado. Image: NREL.

US President Joe Biden is to waive tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia for two years, reports suggest.

First reported by Reuters earlier today (6 June 2022), Biden is said to be preparing a two-year tariff exemption for solar modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam through the executive action process, effectively countering the country’s ongoing probe into alleged circumvention of anti-dumping and countervailing duties.

The White House is expected to confirm the tariff exemption and further details later today.

Imports of solar cells and modules from Southeast Asian countries named in the probe, launched in March, have effectively frozen amidst concern over prospective retroactive tariffs. As a result, solar project development in the country has stalled prompting concern over job losses and investment.

Reuters cites sources as saying the tariff exemption would provide a “safe harbor timeout” on the collection of duties owed, meaning developers could import during the exemption period without fear of penalty.

The two-year timing would take into consideration both the expected length of the Department of Commerce’s investigation and any implementation period.

The move is likely to draw the ire of US domestic solar manufacturers that have sought protection from the alleged circumvention, however Biden is also reported to be invoking the US Defense Production Act to issue loans and grants in support of solar manufacturing facilities.

More to follow…