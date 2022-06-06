Subscribe
Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

By Liam Stoker
Inside JinkoSolar’s bid to steal a TOPCon march on its PV manufacturing rivals

PROJECT ROUND-UP: BNZ plans 49MWp plant in Portugal, Centrica signs VPPA in Spain

Daqo launches US$120m share buyback scheme

US DOE aims to offer renewables cheaper, quicker grid connections

PV Tech Insights: How Europe can move beyond REPowerEU aim and hit 1TW by 2030

EU putting energy transition ‘on turbocharge’ as national strategies boost renewables

TOPCon, heterojunction and BIPV: The year so far in major solar module launches and innovations

Huawei’s Smart String ESS provides secure, efficient residential energy solutions with built-in energy optimiser

Rallies expected in California as CPUC meets to discuss NEM3.0

President Joe Biden during a visit to a National Renewable Energy Laboratory facility in Colorado. Image: NREL.

US President Joe Biden is to waive tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia for two years, reports suggest.

First reported by Reuters earlier today (6 June 2022), Biden is said to be preparing a two-year tariff exemption for solar modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam through the executive action process, effectively countering the country’s ongoing probe into alleged circumvention of anti-dumping and countervailing duties.

The White House is expected to confirm the tariff exemption and further details later today.

Imports of solar cells and modules from Southeast Asian countries named in the probe, launched in March, have effectively frozen amidst concern over prospective retroactive tariffs. As a result, solar project development in the country has stalled prompting concern over job losses and investment.

Reuters cites sources as saying the tariff exemption would provide a “safe harbor timeout” on the collection of duties owed, meaning developers could import during the exemption period without fear of penalty.

The two-year timing would take into consideration both the expected length of the Department of Commerce’s investigation and any implementation period.

The move is likely to draw the ire of US domestic solar manufacturers that have sought protection from the alleged circumvention, however Biden is also reported to be invoking the US Defense Production Act to issue loans and grants in support of solar manufacturing facilities.

More to follow…

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
