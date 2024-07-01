BlackRock’s portfolio company New Green Power to supply electricity to Google

New Green Power is owned by a fund managed by BlackRock’s Climate Infrastructure business and has developed over 500MW solar projects in Taiwan and Japan. In the coming years, New Green Power will construct 1GW of new solar capacity.

The Taiwanese government announced plans to adopt more solar before. By 2025, Taiwan aims to have 20GW of solar capacity, which will increase to 80GW by 2050.

Recently, Taiwanese renewables developer GreenRock Energy formed a partnership with Malaysian solar company Solarvest to develop 1GW solar PV projects in Taiwan and Malaysia. A spokesperson from Solarvest told PV Tech that the portfolio will consist of a variety of solar PV projects, including rooftop, ground-mounted, floating and large-scale solar PV plants. The projects will be developed in the next five years, and there is “a possibility” of installing battery energy storage systems (BESS) alongside them.

Floating solar PV (FPV) developer Ciel & Terre Taiwan and renewables developer HEXA Renewables also completed the 192.3MWp final phases of a 440MWp floating solar project in Taiwan in February 2024.