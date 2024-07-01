Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

BlackRock’s portfolio company New Green Power to supply electricity to Google

By Simon Yuen
Central & East Asia, Asia & Oceania

Latest

BlackRock’s portfolio company New Green Power to supply electricity to Google

News

Eurelectric: renewable power generates more than half of EU’s electricity in H1 2024

News

Sweden’s Midsummer bags €8 million for Italian CIGS cell production

News

China Three Gorges Renewables to build 8GW solar PV project in Inner Mongolia

News

Voltalia to build over 2.5GW of Egyptian renewables

News

243MWp solar-plus-storage project wins NSW tender; Octopus Australia secures approval for 80MW hybrid PV project

News

Statkraft scales down solar PV target amidst ‘challenging market conditions’

News

Schletter supplies mounting systems to 80MWp solar project in Germany

News

Surveying the risk landscape of an emerging solar sector

Features, Featured Articles

More energy storage to alleviate solar PV curtailment issues in Greece

Features, Interviews, News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
BlackRock’s Climate Infrastructure business is one of the major investors in Taiwan’s solar industry. Image: BlackRock.

Taiwanese solar developer New Green Power has announced an agreement to offer technology company Google the rights to procure up to 300MW of solar power from its development pipeline in Taiwan.

New Green Power said the partnership will include capital investment from Google, procurement of power from New Green Power’s solar assets in Taiwan and the opportunity to extend clean energy capacity to Google’s suppliers in the region.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

New Green Power is owned by a fund managed by BlackRock’s Climate Infrastructure business and has developed over 500MW solar projects in Taiwan and Japan. In the coming years, New Green Power will construct 1GW of new solar capacity.

The Taiwanese government announced plans to adopt more solar before. By 2025, Taiwan aims to have 20GW of solar capacity, which will increase to 80GW by 2050.

Recently, Taiwanese renewables developer GreenRock Energy formed a partnership with Malaysian solar company Solarvest to develop 1GW solar PV projects in Taiwan and Malaysia. A spokesperson from Solarvest told PV Tech that the portfolio will consist of a variety of solar PV projects, including rooftop, ground-mounted, floating and large-scale solar PV plants. The projects will be developed in the next five years, and there is “a possibility” of installing battery energy storage systems (BESS) alongside them.

Floating solar PV (FPV) developer Ciel & Terre Taiwan and renewables developer HEXA Renewables also completed the 192.3MWp final phases of a 440MWp floating solar project in Taiwan in February 2024.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
blackrock, google, new green power, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, taiwan

Read Next

Midsummer is aiming to build an annual cell production capacity of 250MW. Image: Midsummer

Sweden’s Midsummer bags €8 million for Italian CIGS cell production

July 1, 2024
Swedish thin film solar manufacturer Midsummer has secured roughly €8 million (US$8.6 million) to support the development of its 50MW copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) thin-film cell manufacturing plant in Italy.
China Three Gorges Renewables

China Three Gorges Renewables to build 8GW solar PV project in Inner Mongolia

July 1, 2024
Chinese state-owned power company China Three Gorges Renewables has announced a plan to build a 8GW solar PV project in Inner Mongolia, China.
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0591.JPG

Voltalia to build over 2.5GW of Egyptian renewables

July 1, 2024
French renewable energy company Voltalia has signed a framework agreement to develop over 2.5GW of solar PV and wind capacity in Egypt to support green hydrogen production.
The 256MWp Kiamal Solar Farm (pictured) in the Australian state of Victoria. Image: Total Eren.

243MWp solar-plus-storage project wins NSW tender; Octopus Australia secures approval for 80MW hybrid PV project

July 1, 2024
AEMO Services has signed a long-term energy service agreement to secure green energy from the 243MWp Maryvale solar-plus-storage project.
Image: Statkraft.

Statkraft scales down solar PV target amidst ‘challenging market conditions’

June 28, 2024
Norwegian energy company Statkraft has reduced its target to build solar, BESS and wind capacities from 2026 onwards.
Schletter FS Duo mounting system

Schletter supplies mounting systems to 80MWp solar project in Germany

June 28, 2024
Mounting system manufacturer Schletter has signed a deal with energy producer EnBW to supply mounting systems to a 80MWp project in Germany.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Statkraft scales down solar PV target amidst ‘challenging market conditions’

News

243MWp solar-plus-storage project wins NSW tender; Octopus Australia secures approval for 80MW hybrid PV project

News

NZIA to come into force on 29 June after publication in journal

News

Surveying the risk landscape of an emerging solar sector

Features, Featured Articles

Asia-Pacific could capitalise on BOS PV manufacturing worth US$300 billion

News

More energy storage to alleviate solar PV curtailment issues in Greece

Features, Interviews, News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024