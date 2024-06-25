GreenRock Energy and Solarvest to build 1GW solar projects in Malaysia and Taiwan

In Taiwan, both companies will collaborate to build on large-scale projects, targeting a total capacity of 500MW.

GreenRock Energy said this collaboration enables it to advance regional expansion by using Solarvest’s expertise in Southeast Asia. As of the end of March 2024, Solarvest’s portfolio reached 1.2GW, with 440MW of projects under construction and 348MW of solar assets.

Malaysia is expanding its installed solar capacity, evidenced by a tender launched earlier this year, seeking 2GW of large-scale solar PV capacity for projects between 1MW and 500MW capacity. This tender – the fifth such vehicle launched by the Malaysian Energy Commission (Suruhanjaya Tenaga) – required projects to be online by 2026. The Suruhanjaya Tenaga said that proposals from interested parties must be submitted by 25 July 2024.

Meanwhile in Taiwan, floating solar PV (FPV) developer Ciel & Terre Taiwan and renewables developer HEXA Renewables completed the 192.3MWp final phases of a 440MWp floating solar project in February.

Situated within the Changbin Industrial Park in Changhua County, the projects Changbin #3 and #4 are extensions of the former Changbin floating solar project built in Taiwan in 2020 in the same area and cover over 171 hectares of water surface. Construction of Changbin #3 and #4 started in October 2022, with the first commercial operation date achieved in October 2023.