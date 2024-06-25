Subscribe To Premium
GreenRock Energy and Solarvest to build 1GW solar projects in Malaysia and Taiwan

By Simon Yuen
Japan needs to triple renewables capacity to 363GW by 2035, RE100 says

New York approves onshore renewables solicitations alongside energy storage plan

SolarPower Europe: flexibility targets can slash energy prices and solar curtailment

‘It’s cheating when you copy other people’s technology’ – Maxeon CEO on technology patent lawsuits – Part 2

Meyer Burger starts module production in Arizona, secures 600MW PV supply

Differentiation, downstream and diversification key to Astronergy’s navigation in solar industry

Perovskite, manufacturing woes and quality control – Intersolar Europe 2024 takeaways

‘Comprehensive upgrades of products represented by new mascots’: Yingli Solar on new branding and n-type technology

‘Building regional operation centers for expanded service scope’: JA Solar on expansion plans and increased manufacturing capacity

Solarvest and GreenRock Energy
GreenRock Energy sees Malaysia as the first market to expand footprint in Southeast Asia. Image: Solarvest

Taiwanese renewables developer GreenRock Energy has formed a partnership with Malaysian solar company Solarvest to develop 1GW solar PV projects in Taiwan and Malaysia.

A spokesperson from Solarvest told PV Tech that the portfolio will consist of a variety of solar PV projects, including rooftop, ground-mounted, floating, and large-scale solar PV plants. The projects will be developed in the next five years, and there is “a possibility” of installing battery energy storage systems (BESS) alongside them.

In Taiwan, both companies will collaborate to build on large-scale projects, targeting a total capacity of 500MW.

GreenRock Energy said this collaboration enables it to advance regional expansion by using Solarvest’s expertise in Southeast Asia. As of the end of March 2024, Solarvest’s portfolio reached 1.2GW, with 440MW of projects under construction and 348MW of solar assets.

Malaysia is expanding its installed solar capacity, evidenced by a tender launched earlier this year, seeking 2GW of large-scale solar PV capacity for projects between 1MW and 500MW capacity. This tender – the fifth such vehicle launched by the Malaysian Energy Commission (Suruhanjaya Tenaga) – required projects to be online by 2026. The Suruhanjaya Tenaga said that proposals from interested parties must be submitted by 25 July 2024.

Meanwhile in Taiwan, floating solar PV (FPV) developer Ciel & Terre Taiwan and renewables developer HEXA Renewables completed the 192.3MWp final phases of a 440MWp floating solar project in February.

Situated within the Changbin Industrial Park in Changhua County, the projects Changbin #3 and #4 are extensions of the former Changbin floating solar project built in Taiwan in 2020 in the same area and cover over 171 hectares of water surface. Construction of Changbin #3 and #4 started in October 2022, with the first commercial operation date achieved in October 2023.

