Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Limes sells 287MW Italian renewables portflio

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Germany awards 2.6GW capacity in oversubscribed ground-mount PV auction

News

PV Price Watch: polysilicon prices decline again as market turns pessimistic about H2 demand outlook

News

Becquerel, Holosolis and Oxford PV experts to speak at Solar Media’s Intersolar Europe panel

News

Why was China’s historic 51GW PV module tender terminated?

Features, Editors' Blog

Enphase expects minimal impact on microinverters from Trump’s tariffs

News

Limes sells 287MW Italian renewables portflio

News

Shanghai Electric and Masdar to build 2GW Sadawi solar project in Saudi Arabia

News

3.5GW of renewables and energy storage awarded right to connect to New South Wales REZ

News

Is PV woke and other reflections on the PV industry

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Toyo begins production at 2GW solar cell plant in Ethiopia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Managing director of Limes, Cristiano Spillati, said the deal was a “pivotal moment” for the company. Image: Unsplash

Italian renewable energy developer Limes has sold a 287MW portfolio of solar PV and wind power projects to an unnamed “international independent power producer (IPP)”.

Located across Italy, the portfolio is evenly split between solar PV and wind power projects, Limes said in a statement. 50MWp of the solar projects are already authorised.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Limes said it would continue to provide development support until the projects are ready to begin construction and advise the new owner during the final permitting phase. The company said that the IPP purchasing the portfolio has “presence” in Italy already.

Managing director of Limes, Cristiano Spillati, said the deal was a “pivotal moment” for the company.

“The sale of this portfolio to an international IPP investing in Italy, underscores the strength of our pipeline and our commitment to accelerating the energy transition in the country,” Spillati said.

The announcement comes as Italy’s utility-scale solar market is growing. After almost a decade of annual installations below 1GW, 2024 saw the utility-scale sector grow by 163% year-on-year. According to data from the national trade association, Italia Solare, just over 3GW of utility-scale solar capacity was added last year, the largest of any sector in a market which had been dominated by rooftop installations in recent years.

Momentum has continued so far in 2025. Investor Qualitas Energy and French asset manager Mirova established a joint venture (JV) in March, seeking to build a 250MW renewable energy portfolio across the country which includes a significant amount of PV capacity. Two weeks earlier Israel-headquartered renewable power developer Ellomay Capital secured a US$116 million loan for a 198MW Italian solar portfolio.

This time last year, PV Tech Premium spoke with Spillati about the resurgence of Italy’s solar PV market. We spoke about land use issues, grid congestion and a shortage of EPC contractors which posed challenges to the sector’s sustained growth.

Outside of Italy, Limes has a significant footprint in Latin America, particularly Chile. The company said it has a 6GW global project development pipeline and has successfully brought 17 projects with 275MW of combined capacity to the “ready-to-build phase”.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
europe, italy, Limes, portfolio sale, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Aerial view of a solar PV plant from Uniper

Germany awards 2.6GW capacity in oversubscribed ground-mount PV auction

April 23, 2025
Germany’s latest public auction for ground-mounted solar PV capacity ended “significantly oversubscribed”, according to the German electricity regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur.
Intersolar Europe 2024.

Becquerel, Holosolis and Oxford PV experts to speak at Solar Media’s Intersolar Europe panel

April 23, 2025
Solar Media will host a panel discussion on European manufacturing at this year’s Intersolar Europe event, at the company’s stand on 7 May.
Solar panels above a fishery site in China
Premium

Why was China’s historic 51GW PV module tender terminated?

April 23, 2025
Analysis: Carrie Xiao explores the factors behind the recent cancellation of China’s PV module mega-tender and their wider implications for equipment procurement.
Image: Enphase Energy

Enphase expects minimal impact on microinverters from Trump’s tariffs

April 23, 2025
The recent tariffs on Chinese products, along with the now paused global tariffs from other countries, are expected to have a minimal impact on US-based microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy.
Image: EnergyCo.

3.5GW of renewables and energy storage awarded right to connect to New South Wales REZ

April 23, 2025
The New South Wales government has said that 3.5GW of solar PV, BESS and wind have been granted the right to connect to the South West REZ.
Europe’s largest PV power plant seen from the EU’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite.
Premium

Is PV woke and other reflections on the PV industry

April 22, 2025
Solar’s rapid expansion has attracted the attention of those opposed to its ongoing success, writes Becquerel Institute CEO Gaëtan Masson.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US DOC issues steep AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells

News

250MW solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania added to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

Excelsior closes US$1 billion US renewables equity fund

News

Toyo begins production at 2GW solar cell plant in Ethiopia

News

University of Queensland claims world-record efficiency for THP solar cell

News

3.5GW of renewables and energy storage awarded right to connect to New South Wales REZ

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.