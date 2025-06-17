Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Blue Elephant Energy secures US$214 million from Infranity

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

US utility-scale solar PV LCOE tightens to US$38-78/MWh in 2025 – Lazard

News

Blue Elephant Energy secures US$214 million from Infranity

News

Senate Finance Committee reconciliation bill slashes solar PV, wind incentives, energy storage survives

News

Ahaan Solar unveils 2GW TOPCon module plant in India with US$95 million investment

News

World Bank provides US$600 million loan for 540MW of new Indonesian solar and wind capacity

News

As solar module breakage soars, here’s a path to building a stronger industry

Features, Guest Blog

Bila Solar produces first US-made PERC solar modules with ES Foundry cells

News

Redeux Energy secures US$30 million credit facility

News

Scatec secures US$479 million for 1.1GW/200MWh hybrid project in Egypt

News

Yaskawa America to build US$180 million manufacturing facility in Wisconsin

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The funding agreement will support the development and construction of Blue Elephant’s 1GW renewable energy pipeline across Europe. Image: Blue Elephant Energy.
The funding agreement will support the development and construction of Blue Elephant’s 1GW renewable energy pipeline across Europe. Image: Blue Elephant Energy.

German renewables developer Blue Elephant Energy has received a €200 million (US$214 million) investment from European asset management company Infranity. 

The funding agreement will support the development and construction of Blue Elephant’s 1GW renewable energy pipeline across Europe. Under the agreement, Infranity has provided Holdco construction financing to Blue Elephant Energy, with the option to double the funding. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Dorothee Klinkmann, head of corporate and project finance at Blue Elephant Energy, described the partnership as a strategic move that strengthens the company’s capital structure and supports its growth opportunities, drives momentum, and enables a more effective execution of the firm’s long-term strategy. 

Since its inception in 2016, Hamburg, Germany-based Blue Elephant Energy has built a portfolio primarily across Western and Central Europe, with a total installed capacity of 1,730MWp. 

The company’s global portfolio includes wind and solar assets across Europe. Its solar capacity stands at 15.3MW in Germany and 14.28MW in France, with additional holdings of 717MWp in the Netherlands, 51.6MW in Italy, 149.91MW in Spain, 46.92MW in Greece, and 65.18MW in Hungary. Outside Europe, the company owns 115MW in the Dominican Republic and 281MW in Chile. 

In 2023, Blue Elephant Energy acquired a 120MWp solar PV portfolio in Chile. The portfolio includes 20 projects spread across Coquimbo, Valparaíso, Metropolitana de Santiago, O’Higgins, and Maule, and was purchased from local developer Fondo de Inversión Rockville Solar Energy.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
Blue Elephant Energy, europe, financing, Infranity, pv power plants

Read Next

PV Tech article graphics_Title
Sponsored

As solar module breakage soars, here’s a path to building a stronger industry

June 17, 2025
As the solar industry pushes for ever-lower costs, collapsing module quality is forcing a rethink of how reliability and performance can be safeguarded, writes Eric Hafter.
The 1.1GW/200MWh solar-plus-storage project will be built in two phases. Image: Scatec via LinkedIn.

Scatec secures US$479 million for 1.1GW/200MWh hybrid project in Egypt

June 16, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec has raised US$479 million for its Obelisk hybrid solar and battery storage project in Egypt.
The plant is expected to open by the end of 2026. Image: Solarvest via LinkedIn.

Solarvest to build 30MW solar project, Brunei’s largest PV plant to date

June 16, 2025
Atlantic Blue – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysian solar company Solarvest – will build Brunei’s largest national solar project through joint venture Seri Suria Power, alongside Serikandi Oilfield Services and Khazanah Satu.
Image: Sunnova

Sunnova receives court approval for US$90 million debtor-in-possession financing

June 16, 2025
US solar residential installer Sunnova has received court approval for a US$90 million debtor-in-possession financing agreement.
Image: Amazon.

Amazon to invest AU$20 billion in Australian data centres powered by solar PV

June 16, 2025
Amazon plans to invest AU$20 billion to expand Australia’s data centre infrastructure, with utility-scale solar PV plants set to power these.
Invenergy has appointed Blattner to handle engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for the Pleasant Prairie Solar project. Image: Invenergy.

Invenergy breaks ground on 240MW Ohio solar PV plant

June 13, 2025
US renewables developer Invenergy has started construction of a 240MW solar PV plant in Franklin County, Ohio, US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Bila Solar produces first US-made PERC solar modules with ES Foundry cells

News

Amazon to invest AU$20 billion in Australian data centres powered by solar PV

News

Sunnova receives court approval for US$90 million debtor-in-possession financing

News

Top ten solar manufacturers ship 500GW modules in 2024

News

Yaskawa America to build US$180 million manufacturing facility in Wisconsin

News

Senate Finance Committee reconciliation bill slashes solar PV, wind incentives, energy storage survives

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.