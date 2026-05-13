Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US manufacturers file AD/CVD case against Toyo Solar and Origin Solar in Ethiopia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy
Americas

Latest

MN8 Energy bags US$300 million to extend credit facility

News

Canadian Solar module shipments fall to 2.5GW in Q1 2026 as Colin Parkin transitions to CEO

News

Breaking it down: Kiwa PVEL expands test to failure methods for assessing module breakage risk

Guest Blog, Features

Arava Power acquires half of OCI Energy’s La Salle solar project, currently under construction in Texas

News

DNV launches technical standards for floating solar

News

New Zealand launches sector review to streamline residential solar approvals

News

T1 Energy registers record quarterly net income, produces 683MW solar modules in Q1

News

RWE expands Illinois footprint with 273MW solar project

News

J&V Energy acquires 187MW solar portfolio from BlackRock subsidiary

News

Meta inks 850MW US solar and storage PPAs with DESRI

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Toyo Solar manufacturing facility.
Toyo Solar currently has a 2GW annual nameplate capacity for solar cells at its facility in Ethiopia. Image: Toyo Solar.

A coalition of US solar manufacturers has filed a new formal request with the US Department of Commerce to initiate an anti-circumvention inquiry into crystalline silicon (c-Si) PV cells and modules assembled in Ethiopia using Chinese-origin components.

The Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade (AASMT) filing alleges that two solar manufacturers – Toyo Solar and Origin Solar Manufacturing – are using Chinese-origin wafers in solar cells made in Ethiopia, which are then assembled into modules either in Ethiopia or Vietnam for export in the US.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The coalition – which includes First Solar, Hanwha QCells, DYCM Power, Great Lakes Solex PR, Silfab Solar, Suniva, Swift Solar (as Solx) and Talon PV – alleges that manufacturers are “exploiting Ethiopia as the latest export platform to circumvent existing antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders on solar products by routing Chinese wafers and components through minimal Ethiopian solar manufacturing operations before shipping finished cells and modules to the United States”.

Alleged supply chain transparency issue

Both Toyo Solar and Origin Solar have been producing solar cells in Ethiopia. In the case of Toyo, the company began operations at its facility last year with an annual nameplate capacity of 2GW and has already planned to double that capacity with a second manufacturing cell processing plant in Hawassa.

Rhone Resch, chief strategy officer at Toyo Solar, rebutted the coalition’s claims in a statement to PV Tech.

“Toyo Solar is the largest Japan-owned solar manufacturer of n-type solar cells and modules and is building a substantial domestic manufacturing footprint for both solar cells and modules in the United States in support of our utility-scale customers,” Resch said. “Currently, all solar cells manufactured in Ethiopia use exclusively polysilicon supplied from the US and Malaysia, and our wafers are processed in Southeast Asia. We plan to vigorously clarify these facts through the appropriate official channels.”

Resch recently spoke with PV Tech Premium about the company’s US efforts to build domestic manufacturing capacity (subscription required) with a facility in Texas, aiming to reach 2GW of annual module nameplate capacity this year, along with plans for a domestic cell processing plant.

Meanwhile, Origin Solar began exporting its first batch of solar cells to the US earlier this year, according to public owned company Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC). The manufacturer has a solar processing facility with a 4.2GW annual nameplate capacity of solar cells in Ethiopia.

According to the AASMT, US imports of Ethiopian solar products went from nothing in June 2025 to US$300 million by December 2025.

“What we’re seeing in Ethiopia follows a familiar playbook,” said Tim Brightbill, Partner and Co-Chair of the Trade Practice at Wiley Rein LLP. “For over a decade, state-subsidised manufacturers have responded to U.S. trade enforcement by relocating minimal finishing operations to the next available country, while continuing to source nearly all their inputs from the same foreign suppliers. American solar manufacturing is at an inflection point: with billions invested, thousands of jobs created, and real capacity coming online, we are not going to stand by and allow serial tariff evasion to undercut that progress.”

Fifth solar AD/CVD case

This new request from the coalition comes as an AD/CVD case against three Asian countries – India, Indonesia and Laos – continues; the DoC released preliminary antidumping duties last month, while preliminary countervailing duties were released in February 2026. Final AD/CVD determinations are expected in the second half of 2026.

“The initiation of the AD/CVD investigation targeting Ethiopia represents a continuation of the protectionist trend that originated with China and has progressively expanded to encompass Southeast Asia and India,” said Moustafa Ramadan, head of PV Tech’s Market Research.

This course of action from US manufacturers against Ethiopia is the latest one in a series of solar AD/CVD cases and continues the never-ending game of tariff “whack-a-mole” (subscription required). The coalition mentioned that “similar trends have been observed in the Philippines, the Middle East, and countries in Africa, including Egypt and Nigeria.”

If the Department of Commerce initiates an investigation, this would be the fifth solar-related AD/CVD case, following Chinese c-Si PV products in 2012; Taiwan two years later; Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia in 2024 and the ongoing case looking into India, Indonesia and Laos.

The petition from the coalition of US-based manufacturers requests that the DoC initiate an inquiry within 30 days and issue an affirmative preliminary circumvention determination to provide immediate relief to domestic producers.

AD/CVD, circumventing, ethiopia, import tariffs, solar cells, toyo solar, us

Read Next

Solar panels in Nebraska.

MN8 Energy bags US$300 million to extend credit facility

May 14, 2026
MN8 Energy has raised US$300 million to extend a corporate credit facility that will build out its pipeline of US solar and storage projects.
A Canadian Solar manufacturing facility.

Canadian Solar module shipments fall to 2.5GW in Q1 2026 as Colin Parkin transitions to CEO

May 14, 2026
Canadian Solar has posted a quarter-on-quarter decline in both solar module shipments and net revenues in the first quarter of 2026.
The OCI Energy-Arava Power signing ceremony.

Arava Power acquires half of OCI Energy’s La Salle solar project, currently under construction in Texas

May 14, 2026
Arava Power has acquired 50% of OCI Energy’s La Salle Solar project, a 670MW project that OCI expects to start commercial operations in 2028.
A T1 Energy manufacturing facility.

T1 Energy registers record quarterly net income, produces 683MW solar modules in Q1

May 13, 2026
US solar manufacturer T1 Energy has registered a record quarterly net income and adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2026.
The Emily Solar project, located across Clark and Cumberland counties, which now comprises two solar plants and three wind projects. Image: RWE

RWE expands Illinois footprint with 273MW solar project

May 13, 2026
RWE has commissioned its 273.6MW Emily Solar project in Illinois, taking the developer’s operating renergy portfolio in the state to 1GW. 
DESRI's Alta Luna solar project.

Meta inks 850MW US solar and storage PPAs with DESRI

May 13, 2026
Meta has signed PPAs totalling 850MW with IPP DESRI, covering solar and battery storage projects across Oklahoma, Texas and Mississippi. 
Newsletter

Most Read

T1 Energy registers record quarterly net income, produces 683MW solar modules in Q1

News

US manufacturers file AD/CVD case against Toyo Solar and Origin Solar in Ethiopia

News

New Zealand launches sector review to streamline residential solar approvals

News

European Energy to begin module rollout at 100MW Winton North solar plant in Australia

News

Nextpower to acquire Zigor and Apex Power inverter assets in US$80.5 million deal

News

GameChange, Raptor Maps partner on automated solar plant monitoring system

News

Upcoming Events

RE+ Portugal 2026

Solar Media Events
May 20, 2026
Porto, Portugal

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

Vertex N G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA