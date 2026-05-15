Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Fujiyama Power commissions 2GW solar module manufacturing plant

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Fujiyama Power commissions 2GW solar module manufacturing plant

News

Are US manufacturers accelerating their protectionist stance?

Editors' Blog, Features

The UK has space for corporate PPAs in its portfolio of operational solar assets

Features, Interviews

Meridian Energy bags consent for 120MW New Zealand solar plant

News

Construction begins on AU$72 million solar-powered green hydrogen hub in New South Wales, Australia

News

Solomon Islands partners with ADB to develop first large-scale solar PV plant

News

MN8 Energy bags US$300 million to extend credit facility

News

Canadian Solar module shipments fall to 2.5GW in Q1 2026 as Colin Parkin transitions to CEO

News

Breaking it down: Kiwa PVEL expands test to failure methods for assessing module breakage risk

Guest Blog, Features

Arava Power acquires half of OCI Energy’s La Salle solar project, currently under construction in Texas

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The plant is being developed with planned annual production capacities of 2GW each for solar modules, batteries and inverters.Image: Unsplash.

Indian rooftop solar company Fujiyama Power has commissioned the first phase of a 2GW solar module manufacturing facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. 

Once fully operational, Fujiyama Power said the facility will be capable of producing 2GW each of solar modules, batteries and inverters. The first phase of the facility will operate with annual production capacity of 1GW under a single-shift model before ramping up in phases. The company said full capacity utilisation is expected by the fourth quarter of 2027. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Fujiyama is also setting up a 1.2GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell manufacturing facility at Ratlam, which will complement its existing capacities. The project is expected to strengthen the company’s positioning in the residential rooftop market, including opportunities linked to the Government of India’s rooftop solar incentive, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. 

Following the commissioning of the first phase of the Ratlam module facility, Fujiyama’s total solar panel manufacturing capacity has risen to 3,568MW. 

“The commissioning of our solar panel manufacturing facility at Ratlam marks an important milestone in Fujiyama’s growth journey and manufacturing expansion strategy. This greenfield project strengthens our ability to serve the rapidly growing domestic rooftop solar market with higher manufacturing scale, improved operational efficiencies and greater control across the value chain,” Chairman, Pawan Kumar Garg, Fujiyama Power said. 

The company said commissioning timelines for inverter and battery manufacturing lines at the same site had been delayed after it opted to incorporate newer lithium-ion battery technologies into the project. It added that geopolitical developments also affected equipment supply timelines during the execution phase. 

Fujiyama expects its inverter manufacturing line to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2027, with machinery already delivered to the site. The battery manufacturing line is scheduled for commissioning in the second quarter of 2027 after machinery orders were placed. 

Earlier this year, the company commissioned its 1GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh. The facility produces mono passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) solar cells compliant with India’s domestic content requirement (DCR), supporting the country’s push to localise solar manufacturing. The plant was developed with a total investment of INR3 billion (US$32.7 million). 

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info
Fujiyama Power, india, madhya pradesh, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Bunnythorpe-site__ExtRewriteWyJqcGciLCJ3ZWJwIl0

Meridian Energy bags consent for 120MW New Zealand solar plant

May 15, 2026
New Zealand utility Meridian Energy has received consent to build a 120MW solar PV project alongside a planned battery energy storage system (BESS).
Image: Hiringa/Sundown Pastoral Company.

Construction begins on AU$72 million solar-powered green hydrogen hub in New South Wales, Australia

May 15, 2026
Construction has commenced on New South Wales’ (NSW) first integrated green hydrogen and ammonia production facility in Australia.
Chief-Executive-Officer-of-SIEA-Delia-Homelo-and-the-ADB-Country-Director-of-ADBs-Solomon-Islands-Resident-Mission-Anthony-Gill-1200x675

Solomon Islands partners with ADB to develop first large-scale solar PV plant

May 15, 2026
ADB and Solomon Islands Electricity Authority (SIEA) have signed an agreement to develop the country's first large-scale solar PV plant.
Solar panels in Nebraska.

MN8 Energy bags US$300 million to extend credit facility

May 14, 2026
MN8 Energy has raised US$300 million to extend a corporate credit facility that will build out its pipeline of US solar and storage projects.
An FPV project in Germany.

DNV launches technical standards for floating solar

May 14, 2026
Norway-headquartered technical and safety expert DNV has published two new standards for the design and maintenance of floating solar PV (FPV) systems.
The Emily Solar project, located across Clark and Cumberland counties, which now comprises two solar plants and three wind projects. Image: RWE

RWE expands Illinois footprint with 273MW solar project

May 13, 2026
RWE has commissioned its 273.6MW Emily Solar project in Illinois, taking the developer’s operating renergy portfolio in the state to 1GW. 
Newsletter

Most Read

MN8 Energy bags US$300 million to extend credit facility

News

New Zealand launches sector review to streamline residential solar approvals

News

Construction begins on AU$72 million solar-powered green hydrogen hub in New South Wales, Australia

News

US manufacturers file AD/CVD case against Toyo Solar and Origin Solar in Ethiopia

News

GameChange, Raptor Maps partner on automated solar plant monitoring system

News

Arava Power acquires half of OCI Energy’s La Salle solar project, currently under construction in Texas

News

Upcoming Events

RE+ Portugal 2026

Solar Media Events
May 20, 2026
Porto, Portugal

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

Vertex N G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

RE+ South Africa

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 2, 2026
Johannesburg, South Africa

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)