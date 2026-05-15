Fujiyama Power commissions 2GW solar module manufacturing plant

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Fujiyama is also setting up a 1.2GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell manufacturing facility at Ratlam, which will complement its existing capacities. The project is expected to strengthen the company’s positioning in the residential rooftop market, including opportunities linked to the Government of India’s rooftop solar incentive, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Following the commissioning of the first phase of the Ratlam module facility, Fujiyama’s total solar panel manufacturing capacity has risen to 3,568MW.

“The commissioning of our solar panel manufacturing facility at Ratlam marks an important milestone in Fujiyama’s growth journey and manufacturing expansion strategy. This greenfield project strengthens our ability to serve the rapidly growing domestic rooftop solar market with higher manufacturing scale, improved operational efficiencies and greater control across the value chain,” Chairman, Pawan Kumar Garg, Fujiyama Power said.

The company said commissioning timelines for inverter and battery manufacturing lines at the same site had been delayed after it opted to incorporate newer lithium-ion battery technologies into the project. It added that geopolitical developments also affected equipment supply timelines during the execution phase.

Fujiyama expects its inverter manufacturing line to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2027, with machinery already delivered to the site. The battery manufacturing line is scheduled for commissioning in the second quarter of 2027 after machinery orders were placed.

Earlier this year, the company commissioned its 1GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh. The facility produces mono passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) solar cells compliant with India’s domestic content requirement (DCR), supporting the country’s push to localise solar manufacturing. The plant was developed with a total investment of INR3 billion (US$32.7 million).