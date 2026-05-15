ISC Konstanz advances plans for in-house solar cell and module pilot line

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

Once commissioned in Q3 2026, ISC Konstanz said it will be capable of carrying out the full range of cleanroom processes for solar cell development in-house for the first time.

The expanded pilot line includes a batch wet bench from RENA Technologies, PVD equipment from Von Ardenne, high-temperature and fast-firing furnaces from centrotherm, an extended ASYS printing line with copper print curing furnace, a laminator from Burkle, a stringer from Mondragon Assembly capable of supporting back-contact solar cell technology, and a HALM table LED IV-measuring system for tandem applications.

The company said the expansion will also support the re-establishment of a service model giving industrial partners direct access to its infrastructure for technology development, process validation and prototype manufacturing.

“With our new infrastructure, we are bringing industrial development and applied research even closer together again,” said Radovan Kopecek, co-founder of ISC Konstanz.

“Companies can now work directly on modern industrial equipment at ISC Konstanz, develop and optimise processes together with our team, and even manufacture small pilot series for specialised applications.”

The cleanroom upgrade marks the final stage of a broader infrastructure build-out that has taken place in phases over recent months.

ISC Konstanz said industrial partners will be able to use the equipment under a rental model, carry out prototype processing within ISC facilities, access contract research services and participate in hands-on training programmes for industrial-scale manufacturing equipment.

The institute also said the expanded line would support small-series manufacturing of specialised solar cells and modules with a higher degree of automation than previously available.

Recently, ISC Konstanz partnered with Indian renewable energy company Celloraa Energy to support the development of a 1.2GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell production facility in Gujarat, India.

Under the agreement, ISC Konstanz was appointed as the primary technology and qualification partner for the project, supporting Celloraa Energy’s plans to expand domestic solar cell manufacturing capacity in India.