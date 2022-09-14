Borrego launches Anza procurement marketplace for solar PV, battery storage

Borrego said the new marketplace uses sophisticated analytics to find buyers the lowest prices whilst ensuring supply. Image: Borrego.

US utility-scale service provider Borrego has launched a new solar and battery storage procurement marketplace and optimisation solution called Anza.

The “digital marketplace” employs a proprietary cost and performance modelling software that identifies the most optimised solar module and storage components based on customer-provided project details, Borrego said.

“Through Anza, customers purchase the modules and battery equipment, leveraging Borrego’s long-standing supplier relationships and favourable pricing, warranty and delivery terms,” the company said in a media release.

An operations and maintenance (O&M) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider for large US PV projects, Borrego said its new platform provides robust modelling and analytics based on customer-submitted project details to deliver the most financially attractive equipment options for developers, independent power producers (IPPs) and EPCs.

It connects suppliers of solar and energy storage equipment with buyers to find project-specific solutions, with those suppliers locked into agreements with Borrego to ensure a timely delivery of products to the customers, which the company said would “minimise shipping and project delays caused by today’s volatile supply chain”.

“With our pre-vetted equipment, pre-negotiated contract terms, and buying power at the gigawatt-scale annually, we’ve seen customers lock in very attractive deals quickly,” said Mike Hall, CEO of Borrego and Anza.

“We save them substantial amounts of time and we’ve seen boosts in their project values to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars per project using Anza.”

Moreover, Anza provides up-to-date net present value (NPV) ranking reports based on these factors, project inputs and equipment performance by pulling data from current equipment availability and pricing from qualified suppliers.

“Anza already has significant market traction with nearly 250 projects and 8GW in the application,” said Borrego. “In addition, customers have purchased 1.7GW of solar modules and energy storage equipment, with single orders as large as 350MW.”

“Anza gives us access to the entire solar module market and information to make informed decisions for our projects. Because of Anza, Renewable Properties didn’t need to hire additional procurement or engineering staff to support our module supply needs,” said Aaron Halimi, CEO of Renewable Properties. “With modules still under supply constraints, we look forward to continuing to work with Anza to procure more quality modules.”