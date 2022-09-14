Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Borrego launches Anza procurement marketplace for solar PV, battery storage

By Sean Rai-Roche
Modules, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

EU proposes revenue cap on renewables and nuclear power plants

News

Borrego launches Anza procurement marketplace for solar PV, battery storage

News

PV software provider RatedPower acquired by Enverus

News

US solar industry players celebrate Inflation Reduction Act at White House

News

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine requires rapid renewables action from eastern European and central Asian nations, says report

News

EDF Renewables signs 332MW VPPA with McDonald’s for Texas solar plant

News

BlackRock Real Assets acquires New Zealand developer solarZero

News

Tata Power awarded 125MWp floating PV project in India

News

SolarPower Europe calls for EU windfall measures to target actual profits only

News

Chilean DG programme critical to solar deployment but new regulations causing ‘pause’ on market

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Borrego said the new marketplace uses sophisticated analytics to find buyers the lowest prices whilst ensuring supply. Image: Borrego.

US utility-scale service provider Borrego has launched a new solar and battery storage procurement marketplace and optimisation solution called Anza.

The “digital marketplace” employs a proprietary cost and performance modelling software that identifies the most optimised solar module and storage components based on customer-provided project details, Borrego said.

“Through Anza, customers purchase the modules and battery equipment, leveraging Borrego’s long-standing supplier relationships and favourable pricing, warranty and delivery terms,” the company said in a media release.

An operations and maintenance (O&M) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider for large US PV projects, Borrego said its new platform provides robust modelling and analytics based on customer-submitted project details to deliver the most financially attractive equipment options for developers, independent power producers (IPPs) and EPCs.

It connects suppliers of solar and energy storage equipment with buyers to find project-specific solutions, with those suppliers locked into agreements with Borrego to ensure a timely delivery of products to the customers, which the company said would “minimise shipping and project delays caused by today’s volatile supply chain”.

“With our pre-vetted equipment, pre-negotiated contract terms, and buying power at the gigawatt-scale annually, we’ve seen customers lock in very attractive deals quickly,” said Mike Hall, CEO of Borrego and Anza.

 “We save them substantial amounts of time and we’ve seen boosts in their project values to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars per project using Anza.”

Moreover, Anza provides up-to-date net present value (NPV) ranking reports based on these factors, project inputs and equipment performance by pulling data from current equipment availability and pricing from qualified suppliers.  

“Anza already has significant market traction with nearly 250 projects and 8GW in the application,” said Borrego. “In addition, customers have purchased 1.7GW of solar modules and energy storage equipment, with single orders as large as 350MW.”

“Anza gives us access to the entire solar module market and information to make informed decisions for our projects. Because of Anza, Renewable Properties didn’t need to hire additional procurement or engineering staff to support our module supply needs,” said Aaron Halimi, CEO of Renewable Properties. “With modules still under supply constraints, we look forward to continuing to work with Anza to procure more quality modules.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

UK Solar Summit

14 September 2022
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

15 September 2022
Bifacial PV modules will be the dominant solar PV technology globally within one or two years; in the utility-scale sector, their market share is already above 70%. This webinar will provide a clear view on the successful implementation of bifacial technology, maximizing system performance and minimising LCoE.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.

PV CellTech Extra

11 October 2022
PV CellTech Extra will be held as a series of live webinars and on-demand sessions on 11-13 October 2022. We'll be taking a slightly further forward-looking view at the technologies and roadmaps for new cell architectures set to dominate mass production during 2023-2025 with special emphasis on the potential timelines for technologies beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.
anza, borrego, borrego solar, marketplace, modules, procurement, pv power plants, software platform, solar pv, storage, us

Read Next

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine requires rapid renewables action from eastern European and central Asian nations, says report

September 14, 2022
Despite “breakthrough” renewables growth across Southeast and eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia in recent years, more needs to be done to boost deployment and reduce the region’s reliance on Russian energy imports.

US residential solar owner and operator Spruce Power acquired

September 13, 2022
Vehicle electrification solutions provider XL Fleet has acquired Spruce Power, an owner and operator of residential rooftop solar systems in the US with more than 52,000 subscribers across 16 states.

Amp Energy India, Websol Energy Systems create JV for 1.2GW of solar cell and module capacity

September 12, 2022
Renewables developer Amp Energy India has formed a joint venture (JV) with Websol Energy Systems Ltd. for manufacturing up to 1.2GW of monocrystalline PERC solar cells and modules in the north-western Indian state of West Bengal.

LONGi launches new 66-cell PV module for European solar market

September 12, 2022
Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member LONGi has released a new half-cut cell module version to its HiMO5 product range that has been designed specifically for the European market.

‘Japan’s large-scale solar pipeline drying up’ after heavily undersubscribed PV auction  

September 9, 2022
Japan’s 13th solar auctions have been heavily undersubscribed as developers struggle with land availability, support levels and familiarity with power market access, according to Shulman Advisory, a Tokyo-based renewables analyst agency.

Maxeon Solar Technologies parts ways with CEO as it eyes ‘next phase of growth’

September 9, 2022
Maxeon Solar Technologies CEO Jeff Waters is stepping down from the role after four years, with the company on the search for a new head.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar signs two polysilicon supply contracts in a month totalling nearly US$30 billion

News

European Investment Bank to provide US$10 billion to support EU communities most affected by energy transition

News

SolarPower Europe calls for EU windfall measures to target actual profits only

News

NextEnergy developing 87MWp agrivoltaics project paired with battery storage in Italy

News

US residential solar owner and operator Spruce Power acquired

News

Amp Energy India, Websol Energy Systems create JV for 1.2GW of solar cell and module capacity

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022