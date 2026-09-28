PV module imports to Brazil drop by 48% in H1 2026

Similar to the decrease in imported PV modules to Brazil, installations of solar PV in the distribution generation (DG) segment dropped 23% YoY in H1 2026. In total, Brazil witnessed 4.2GW of new DG installations in H1 2026, down from the 5.2GW added in H1 2025. Cumulatively, DG installations reached 53 GW at the end of June 2026, while recent data from the country’s regulatory agency, the National Electricity Agency (ANEEL), show 23.6GW of cumulative installed utility-scale solar as of 8 September 2026.

Residential solar continues to account for the largest share of new PV additions in the distributed generation segment, at 65% in H1 2026. This is the highest share for residential solar since 2019, while commercial and industrial (C&I) dropped to 19% and 4%, respectively. At the beginning of the decade, the share of installations coming from C&I (35% and 8% respectively) was slightly above residential solar (41%), according to Greener.

Moreover, module prices for projects up to 300kWp increased by 7% in June 2026 compared with prices in January 2026. Residential systems of 4kWp have seen prices increase from R$2.66/Wp to R$2.91/Wp (US$0.56/Wp), up by 9% compared to January 2026. This is the first time that a 4kWp PV system has had its price increase since January 2022.

Commercial PV systems of 50kWp had a lower price increase than residential, with prices up by 4% between January and June of this year.