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PV module imports to Brazil drop by 48% in H1 2026

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Modules
Americas

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Atlas Renewable Energy secured financing for a Brazilian solar PV project
The largest drop in imported PV modules is for the utility-scale sector in Brazil, with an 82% YoY decrease. Image: Atlas Renewable Energy

Imports of PV modules to Brazil have dropped by 48% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, from 10.6GW in 2025 to 5.5GW in 2026.

According to a recent report from Brazilian PV research and consultancy firm Greener, the decrease was more notable in the utility-scale segment, with an 82% drop from the same period a year ago, from 2.3GW in H1 2025 to 0.43GW in H1 2026. The distributed generation segment, which represents the bulk of installed solar PV in Brazil, also decreased from 8.2GW in H1 2025 to 5GW in H1 2026, representing a 39% drop.

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Similar to the decrease in imported PV modules to Brazil, installations of solar PV in the distribution generation (DG) segment dropped 23% YoY in H1 2026. In total, Brazil witnessed 4.2GW of new DG installations in H1 2026, down from the 5.2GW added in H1 2025. Cumulatively, DG installations reached 53 GW at the end of June 2026, while recent data from the country’s regulatory agency, the National Electricity Agency (ANEEL), show 23.6GW of cumulative installed utility-scale solar as of 8 September 2026.

Residential solar continues to account for the largest share of new PV additions in the distributed generation segment, at 65% in H1 2026. This is the highest share for residential solar since 2019, while commercial and industrial (C&I) dropped to 19% and 4%, respectively. At the beginning of the decade, the share of installations coming from C&I (35% and 8% respectively) was slightly above residential solar (41%), according to Greener.

Moreover, module prices for projects up to 300kWp increased by 7% in June 2026 compared with prices in January 2026. Residential systems of 4kWp have seen prices increase from R$2.66/Wp to R$2.91/Wp (US$0.56/Wp), up by 9% compared to January 2026. This is the first time that a 4kWp PV system has had its price increase since January 2022.

Commercial PV systems of 50kWp had a lower price increase than residential, with prices up by 4% between January and June of this year.

brazil, data dispatch, distributed generation, installation figures, latin america, module price, solar imports

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