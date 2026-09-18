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GameChange commissions 283MWp tracker system at South Africa solar project

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Materials, Fab & Facilities
Africa & Middle East, Africa, Americas

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Mooi Plaats is a 283MWp solar project near Noupoort in South Africa’s Northern Cape, developed and constructed by Envusa Energy. Image: GameChange Energy via PRN.

US solar tracker manufacturer GameChange Energy has completed commissioning of its Genius Tracker 1P system at the 283MWp Mooi Plaats solar PV project in South Africa.

The project, located near Noupoort in the Northern Cape, is part of the Koruson 2 renewable energy cluster and was developed and constructed by Envusa Energy, a joint venture between EDF Power Solutions and Anglo American.

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China’s state-owned firm China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) and its subsidiary China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) are serving as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project.

“The Northern Cape region presents harsh environmental and site conditions, including high wind exposure, elevated temperatures, dusty conditions, and demanding construction environments that place significant demands on tracker design and execution,” said Vikas Bansal, CEO – International at GameChange Energy.

“Our Genius Tracker 1P system was selected to support reliable performance under these conditions while enabling efficient installation across a project of this scale. We appreciate the strong collaboration with CGGC, Envusa Energy, and the broader project team throughout execution of this important development.”

The Mooi Plaats project will supply renewable electricity to Anglo American’s South African mining operations, including Kumba Iron Ore and De Beers, as well as Valterra Platinum.

The project is expected to generate nearly 360 million kWh of electricity annually, supporting the mining companies’ efforts to reduce Scope 2 emissions and increase renewable electricity supply.

During construction, the project supported more than 1,600 jobs locally.

Recently, the firm was selected to supply its Genius Tracker 1P Terrain Following system for the 380MWp Lower Wonga Solar Farm in Queensland, Australia. The project is being developed by solar developer Lightsource bp, with INTEC Energy Solutions serving as the EPC contractor.

In March 2026, GameChange secured a contract to supply 258MWp of solar trackers for a solar-plus-storage project in Egypt.

While in February, the company signed a contract to supply its Genius Tracker system for the 1.2GW Bisha Solar PV independent power project in Saudi Arabia. At the time, GameChange said the award reflected its expanding manufacturing footprint in Saudi Arabia, where it has established 6GW of annual production capacity.

Gonvarri to supply trackers for 389MWp solar project in Chile’s Atacama Desert

The project, located in the Atacama Desert, will use Solar Steel’s TracSmarT+ 1P tracker technology. Image: Gonvarri Solar Steel.

In other news, Spanish tracker manufacturer Gonvarri Solar Steel has secured an agreement to supply trackers for a 389MWp solar PV project in Chile’s Antofagasta region.

The project, located in the Atacama Desert, will use Solar Steel’s TracSmarT+ 1P tracker technology. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026 and continue through the first half of 2027.

The project will combine solar generation with energy storage, according to Solar Steel.

The award will take the company’s cumulative tracker supply in Chile close to 3GW. Gonvarri has operated in the Chilean market for more than a decade and provides engineering, technical and maintenance services from its Santiago office.

The manufacturer recently said its tracker portfolio had received independent certification for hybrid solar-plus-storage projects using both AC- and DC-coupled configurations.

Chile’s high solar irradiation and growing deployment of energy storage have supported continued development of large-scale PV projects, particularly in the country’s northern regions.

The manufacturer launched its TracSmarT+ 1P tracker, a dual-row 1P system with tilt angles of up to 60°, in 2025. The tracker incorporates Gonvarri’s SmarTSlope technology, allowing adjacent piles to accommodate up to 0.6° of variation to support installation on uneven terrain without shortening module rows.

Gonvarri Solar Steel, part of Gonvarri Industries, designs and manufactures solar trackers and fixed structures for the PV sector, with more than 32GW of capacity supplied worldwide.

chile, gamechange energy, gonvarri industries, gonvarri solar steel, latin america, pv power plants, solar pv, solar trackers, south africa

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