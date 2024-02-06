Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Brookfield closes US$10 billion in first round of Global Transition Fund

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The first US$10 billion close of this second fund includes a seed portfolio of an unnamed UK onshore renewables developer and a solar development partnership in India. Image: Brookfield/TerraForm.

Canadian renewables investor Brookfield Asset Management has raised US$10 billion for its second Global Transition Fund, an energy transition and renewables financing vehicle.

The fund – which is led by former governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney – is targeting a larger closing sum than its predecessor, the Brookfield Global Transition Fund I (BGTF I), which closed at US$15 billion.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The first US$10 billion close of this second fund includes a seed portfolio of an unnamed UK onshore renewables developer and a solar development partnership in India.

In a media statement, Brookfield said that the capital in BGTF I, which closed in July 2022, “is now substantially deployed or committed to a range of landmark investments across renewable power, business transformation, carbon capture and storage, renewable natural gas, and nuclear services opportunities”

The second fund will continue in the same vein, the company said: “investing in the expansion of clean energy, the acceleration of sustainable solutions, and the transformation of companies operating in carbon-intensive sectors to more sustainable business models.”

Carney said: “We have demonstrated beyond doubt the breadth and scale of attractive investment opportunities in the transition to a net zero economy. By going where the emissions are, the Brookfield Global Transition Fund strategy is aiming to deliver strong risk-adjusted financial returns for investors and make meaningful environmental impacts for people and the planet.”

Brookfield recorded a ‘record year’ in its financial results for its renewables development arm in 2023, driven predominantly by its solar PV assets. One of its most notable transactions last year was the acquisition of Florida-based US utility Duke Energy’s utility-scale renewables business, for which it signed a US$2.8 billion deal in October.  According to energy research firm Mercom Capital, this was the single largest acquisition in the global solar industry last year.  

Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable Power & Transition, said: “Corporate demand for decarbonisation technologies is now the primary driver of transition investment, delivering significant economic value as well as meaningful environmental benefits.

“New trends are also emerging, such as supplying reliable, clean power to the surging data and technology sector, building entirely new industrial supply chains, and scaling technologies required for industrial decarbonisation.”

The fund is expected to close in Q3 2024.

The PV Downturn in 2024: How will it Play Out?

15 February 2024
What will PV manufacturing and supply look like in 2024? Which manufacturers are best placed to get through what could be a year of manufacturing downturn and loss-making? Will the U.S. implement new investigations into module traceability and supply-chains for products being shipped from Southeast Asia and India to the U.S.? Will Europe be able to accelerate policy to stimulate domestic manufacturing investments? Will the first major capacity expansion investments be made into the technology that will replace TOPCon in 3-5 years? So many questions to consider in 2024. This webinar, featuring PV Tech’s Head of Research and Chair of the PV CellTech and PV ModuleTech conferences, Dr. Finlay Colville, will offer a stimulating insight into all these issues and many more.

PV ModuleTech Europe

26 November 2024
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
asset owner, brookfield asset mangement, canada, finance, financial raise, solar pv

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024