Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Celsia acquires 375MW solar PV portfolio in Colombia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Is PV woke and other reflections on the PV industry

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Toyo begins production at 2GW solar cell plant in Ethiopia

News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$510 million financing for 215MW/1.6GWh solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

News

US DOC issues steep AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells

News

JA Solar delivers DeepBlue modules for Suji Sandland agriPV project

News

Celsia acquires 375MW solar PV portfolio in Colombia

News

University of Queensland claims world-record efficiency for THP solar cell

News

250MW solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania added to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

Can European solar power weather the geopolitical storm?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

ES Foundry signs 150MW cell supply deal for US community solar

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The deal includes three solar PV plants in different stages of development. Image: Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash.

Colombian energy supplier Celsia has acquired a 375MW solar PV portfolio in Colombia from renewable energy developer Mainstream Renewable Power.

The solar portfolio consists of three solar PV projects in different phases of development across the Latin American country. The company also acquired two wind projects as part of the deal.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Two of the solar projects will have an installed capacity of 100MW once operational, with the Andrómeda project to be located in the northern department of Sucre and the Pollux plant in the central eastern department of Casanare. The third project – dubbed Aries – will be located in the northern region of Córdoba and will have a capacity of 175MW.

Of the three projects, Andrómeda is in the most advanced stage, with interconnection access to the Toluviejo 220kV substation, which owned by the company along with renewable power developer Cubico Sustainable Investments. It is the only project where the pre-construction work has been completed.

According to Celsia’s president, Ricardo Sierra, the Andrómeda PV project was the most interesting of the company’s solar and wind portfolio acquisition due to its advanced stage of development, but also for its location.

Sierra added that construction of the Andrómeda PV plant is expected to start at the end of the year or the beginning of 2026.

With this acquisition, Celsia aims to reach its goal of 1GW operational solar PV and wind capacity by 2027 in Colombia. The company currently has 339MW of operational capacity and 300MW under construction, said Sierra.

acquisitions, celsia, colombia, latin america, mainstream renewable power, portfolio acquisition, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Atlas Renewable Energy secured its largest financing for the Estepa solar-plus-storage project in Chile

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$510 million financing for 215MW/1.6GWh solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

April 22, 2025
Solar PV developer Atlas Renewable Energy has secured US$510 million in financing for a solar-plus-storage project in Antofagasta, Chile.
Zelestra signs 238MW solar PV power purchase agreement in Peru

Zelestra inks 238MW solar PV PPA in Peru

April 7, 2025
The PPA will enable the construction of a 238MW PV plant in Peru and increase Zelestra’s Peruvian contracted portfolio to more than 530MW.
An Actis solar project.

Indian heavy industry offers 20GW solar PV opportunity

April 3, 2025
India’s open access market has the potential to offer 20GW of solar PV to power the country’s heavy industries, according to a report from think tank Ember.
100MW solar PV plant in Indiana from EDP Renewables North America

EDPR NA powers 100MW solar PV plant in Indiana, inks PPA with Amazon

April 1, 2025
EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has commissioned the 100MW Riverstart III solar PV park in Indiana, US.
Akuo

Ardian acquires French IPP Akuo

March 25, 2025
The IPP has a renewables portfolio of 1.9GW solar, wind and energy storage capacity operational or under construction.
An Actis solar project.

Actis acquires Stride Climate Investments and 371MW solar portfolio

March 24, 2025
Actis has acquired Stride Climate Investments, from the Macquarie Group, and with it a 371MW portfolio of operating solar assets in India.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Excelsior closes US$1 billion US renewables equity fund

News

ES Foundry signs 150MW cell supply deal for US community solar

News

250MW solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania added to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

US DOC issues steep AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells

News

University of Queensland claims world-record efficiency for THP solar cell

News

Complete Solaria revives SunPower name, will list under SPWR ticker

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.