Celsia acquires 375MW solar PV portfolio in Colombia

Colombian energy supplier Celsia has acquired a 375MW solar PV portfolio in Colombia from renewable energy developer Mainstream Renewable Power.
The solar portfolio consists of three solar PV projects in different phases of development across the Latin American country. The company also acquired two wind projects as part of the deal.
Two of the solar projects will have an installed capacity of 100MW once operational, with the Andrómeda project to be located in the northern department of Sucre and the Pollux plant in the central eastern department of Casanare. The third project – dubbed Aries – will be located in the northern region of Córdoba and will have a capacity of 175MW.
Of the three projects, Andrómeda is in the most advanced stage, with interconnection access to the Toluviejo 220kV substation, which owned by the company along with renewable power developer Cubico Sustainable Investments. It is the only project where the pre-construction work has been completed.
According to Celsia’s president, Ricardo Sierra, the Andrómeda PV project was the most interesting of the company’s solar and wind portfolio acquisition due to its advanced stage of development, but also for its location.
Sierra added that construction of the Andrómeda PV plant is expected to start at the end of the year or the beginning of 2026.
With this acquisition, Celsia aims to reach its goal of 1GW operational solar PV and wind capacity by 2027 in Colombia. The company currently has 339MW of operational capacity and 300MW under construction, said Sierra.