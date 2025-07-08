Sunotec buys Latvian solar-BESS project from Danish Sun Energy

The project will be built by Sunotec and include the construction of a 330kV substation located near Padure, which will connect to a 330kV high-voltage transmission line on the Latvian national grid. The first phase of the project received ready-to-build status in June 2025, with the total investment in the solar and battery energy storage park estimated at up to €245 million (US$287 million).

Sunotec plans to install solar panels with a total capacity of 400MWp, mounted on single-axis tracker systems. These systems allow the panels to tilt and follow the sun from east to west, increasing energy generation during morning and evening hours. This tracking capability boosts the park’s total electricity output by approximately 11% annually compared to conventional fixed, south-facing installations.

“We saw the opportunity for developing solar projects in Latvia in early 2021 and commenced development of two projects to obtain all permits and licenses. After having completed the first divestiture of a 265MWp PV solar plant with Latvian state-owned utility Latvenergo in Nov 2024, we have now completed the second utility-scale project at Ready-to-Build stage on the PV solar and BESS side,” said CEO of Danish Sun Energy, Carsten Tilm.

Danish Sun Energy was advised by law firm Sorainen, consultancy KPMG Latvia and power purchase agreement (PPA) advisors OurNewEnergy. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Baltic region has seen a surge in BESS activity in recent years, driven by rising renewable adoption and the disconnection from Russia’s BRELL grid, completed in February 2025, in favour of integration with central Europe via Poland.

In Latvia, large-scale BESS projects are being developed by private firms including Utilitas Wind and Niam Infrastructure/Evecon, alongside transmission system operator (TSO) AST.