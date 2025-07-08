Subscribe To Premium
Sunotec buys Latvian solar-BESS project from Danish Sun Energy

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Fraunhofer ISE: Germany could add at least 500GW of agrivoltaics capacity

Sunotec buys Latvian solar-BESS project from Danish Sun Energy

Trump executive order seeks to limit access to solar deployment subsidies

German solar glass manufacturer GMB enters insolvency

India to add 28.3GW solar PV in FY26

SJVN Green Energy commissions 100MW Bikaner plant in Rajasthan, India

NEM data spotlight: Rooftop solar prices spike to AU$225.57/MWh in Australia

REC Silicon running out of road on takeover bid by Hanwha

News

Solar PV looks to more nuanced data usage and more robust cybersecurity measures

ReNew Power receives final buyout offer at US$8 per share

The project is slated for commissioning in March 2027, with construction expected to begin by the end of 2025. Image: Sunotec.

Bulgarian-headquartered solar engineering company Sunotec has acquired 100% of the SIA DSE Lazas Solar project, which combines solar and battery storage facilities, from Danish Sun Energy. 

The project will be developed as a hybrid installation, combining 400MWp of solar capacity with a 600MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Located in Cīrava Rural Territory, Lazas Parish, Dienvidkurzeme Municipality, the project is slated for commissioning in March 2027, with construction expected to begin by the end of 2025. 

The project will be built by Sunotec and include the construction of a 330kV substation located near Padure, which will connect to a 330kV high-voltage transmission line on the Latvian national grid. The first phase of the project received ready-to-build status in June 2025, with the total investment in the solar and battery energy storage park estimated at up to €245 million (US$287 million). 

Sunotec plans to install solar panels with a total capacity of 400MWp, mounted on single-axis tracker systems. These systems allow the panels to tilt and follow the sun from east to west, increasing energy generation during morning and evening hours. This tracking capability boosts the park’s total electricity output by approximately 11% annually compared to conventional fixed, south-facing installations. 

“We saw the opportunity for developing solar projects in Latvia in early 2021 and commenced development of two projects to obtain all permits and licenses. After having completed the first divestiture of a 265MWp PV solar plant with Latvian state-owned utility Latvenergo in Nov 2024, we have now completed the second utility-scale project at Ready-to-Build stage on the PV solar and BESS side,” said CEO of Danish Sun Energy, Carsten Tilm. 

Danish Sun Energy was advised by law firm Sorainen, consultancy KPMG Latvia and power purchase agreement (PPA) advisors OurNewEnergy. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.   

The Baltic region has seen a surge in BESS activity in recent years, driven by rising renewable adoption and the disconnection from Russia’s BRELL grid, completed in February 2025, in favour of integration with central Europe via Poland. 

In Latvia, large-scale BESS projects are being developed by private firms including Utilitas Wind and Niam Infrastructure/Evecon, alongside transmission system operator (TSO) AST.

acquisition, baltic countries, battery energy storage systems bess, Danish Sun Energy, Latvia, pv power plants, sunotec

