Skycorp commits US$150 million to expand PV portfolio

According to the firm, all capital expenditure and fund allocations will be cautiously managed in stages, to ensure alignment with its broader strategic objectives and financial capacity.

Highlighting the company’s strategy to “expand from component manufacturing to full-scale renewable energy,” Weiqi Huang, CEO of Skycorp Solar Group said: “By combining technological expertise with disciplined financial oversight, we are looking forward to successful acquisitions in the future, which will enable us to capitalise on emerging market opportunities while delivering sustainable value for stakeholders.”

Skycorp Solar, operating through subsidiaries such as Ningbo Skycorp Solar, initially focused on manufacturing solar cables and connectors. Since then, it has expanded into a full-spectrum energy company, adding capabilities in wire harness production and storage inverter distribution. The firm is also actively involved in deploying supercharging stations and investing in photovoltaic (PV) power plants.

Recently, the firm appointed Feng Shibo to its board of directors and named him chair of the audit committee. In March 2025, the firm completed its initial public offering (IPO), raising US$8 million through the sale of two million shares at US$4 each, becoming the first Chinese renewables company to list on the NASDAQ exchange in the US.