Skycorp commits US$150 million to expand PV portfolio

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Companies
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Skycorp commits US$150 million to expand PV portfolio

The company plans to carry out thorough due diligence on prospective power plant targets. Image: Skycorp Solar Group via NASDAQ
Chinese PV provider Skycorp Solar Group has announced a solar plant acquisition and development strategy following unanimous board approval. 

With a US$150 million investment, the company plans to carry out thorough due diligence on prospective power plant targets. It aims to prioritise checks on legal ownership, regulatory compliance and asset quality to minimise transactional risks. 

According to the firm, all capital expenditure and fund allocations will be cautiously managed in stages, to ensure alignment with its broader strategic objectives and financial capacity. 

Highlighting the company’s strategy to “expand from component manufacturing to full-scale renewable energy,” Weiqi Huang, CEO of Skycorp Solar Group said: “By combining technological expertise with disciplined financial oversight, we are looking forward to successful acquisitions in the future, which will enable us to capitalise on emerging market opportunities while delivering sustainable value for stakeholders.”   

Skycorp Solar, operating through subsidiaries such as Ningbo Skycorp Solar, initially focused on manufacturing solar cables and connectors. Since then, it has expanded into a full-spectrum energy company, adding capabilities in wire harness production and storage inverter distribution. The firm is also actively involved in deploying supercharging stations and investing in photovoltaic (PV) power plants. 

Recently, the firm appointed Feng Shibo to its board of directors and named him chair of the audit committee. In March 2025, the firm completed its initial public offering (IPO), raising US$8 million through the sale of two million shares at US$4 each, becoming the first Chinese renewables company to list on the NASDAQ exchange in the US. 

