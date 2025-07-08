SJVN Green Energy commissions 100MW Bikaner plant in Rajasthan, India

SJVN launched the project in December 2022 and began construction in January 2023. The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a government-backed non-banking financial institution, signed a financing agreement worth INR4,445 crore (US$519 million) with SGEL to support the development. Tata Power secured the INR5,500 crore (US$715 million) engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the project.

Once completed, the project will be connected to the 400/220 kV Bikaner-II substation. SJVN secured the project under IREDA’s CPSU Scheme Phase-II (Tranche III), which supports the development of grid-connected solar PV projects through a competitive bidding process with viability gap funding (VGF) support.

Upon completion, SGEL will supply solar power to Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. The company has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) for 200MW, J&K Power Corporation Ltd (JKPCL) for 300MW, and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd (RUVITL) for 500MW. Rajasthan remains a leading solar energy hub in India, with total installed solar capacity reaching 29.55GW as of May 2025.