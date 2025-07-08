SJVN Green Energy commissions 100MW Bikaner plant in Rajasthan, India

SJVN Green Energy (SGEL), a subsidiary of India’s Navratna PSU Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), has commenced commercial operations of 100.02MW from its 1,000MW solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
This brings the total commissioned capacity to 501.02MW out of the planned 1,000MW, with the remaining capacity expected to come online by October 2025.
SJVN launched the project in December 2022 and began construction in January 2023. The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a government-backed non-banking financial institution, signed a financing agreement worth INR4,445 crore (US$519 million) with SGEL to support the development. Tata Power secured the INR5,500 crore (US$715 million) engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the project.
Once completed, the project will be connected to the 400/220 kV Bikaner-II substation. SJVN secured the project under IREDA’s CPSU Scheme Phase-II (Tranche III), which supports the development of grid-connected solar PV projects through a competitive bidding process with viability gap funding (VGF) support.
Upon completion, SGEL will supply solar power to Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. The company has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) for 200MW, J&K Power Corporation Ltd (JKPCL) for 300MW, and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd (RUVITL) for 500MW. Rajasthan remains a leading solar energy hub in India, with total installed solar capacity reaching 29.55GW as of May 2025.