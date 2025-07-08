Subscribe To Premium
SJVN Green Energy commissions 100MW Bikaner plant in Rajasthan, India

By Shreeyashi Ojha
NEM data spotlight: Rooftop solar prices spike to AU$225.57/MWh in Australia

REC Silicon running out of road on takeover bid by Hanwha

Solar PV looks to more nuanced data usage and more robust cybersecurity measures

ReNew Power receives final buyout offer at US$8 per share

Sinopec powers 7.5MW floating offshore solar PV plant in China

GameChange Solar to supply trackers for 1GW Abydos II solar-plus-storage project in Egypt

Ardian completes French IPP Akuo acquisition

European PV module price and buyer confidence fall slightly in June 2025

Skycorp commits US$150 million to expand PV portfolio

This brings the total commissioned capacity to 501.02MW out of the planned 1,000MW. Image: Unsplash

SJVN Green Energy (SGEL), a subsidiary of India’s Navratna PSU Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), has commenced commercial operations of 100.02MW from its 1,000MW solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan. 

This brings the total commissioned capacity to 501.02MW out of the planned 1,000MW, with the remaining capacity expected to come online by October 2025. 

SJVN launched the project in December 2022 and began construction in January 2023. The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), a government-backed non-banking financial institution, signed a financing agreement worth INR4,445 crore (US$519 million) with SGEL to support the development. Tata Power secured the INR5,500 crore (US$715 million) engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the project. 

Once completed, the project will be connected to the 400/220 kV Bikaner-II substation. SJVN secured the project under IREDA’s CPSU Scheme Phase-II (Tranche III), which supports the development of grid-connected solar PV projects through a competitive bidding process with viability gap funding (VGF) support. 

Upon completion, SGEL will supply solar power to Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. The company has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) for 200MW, J&K Power Corporation Ltd (JKPCL) for 300MW, and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd (RUVITL) for 500MW. Rajasthan remains a leading solar energy hub in India, with total installed solar capacity reaching 29.55GW as of May 2025.

india, pv power plants, rajasthan, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVN), SJVN Green Energy (SGEL), solar pv

Acciona Energia secures financing on 480MW Australian PV plant
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Rooftop solar prices spike to AU$225.57/MWh in Australia

July 8, 2025
In the latest NEM data spotlight, solar generation in Australia reached its yearly lowest month, while rooftop solar prices spiked to AU$225.57/MWh.
A ReNew project in India.

ReNew Power receives final buyout offer at US$8 per share

July 7, 2025
ReNew has received a non-binding final acquisition offer from a consortium at US$8 per share, which is 13.2% more than their earlier offer.
The company plans to carry out thorough due diligence on prospective power plant targets. Image: Skycorp Solar Group via NASDAQ

Skycorp commits US$150 million to expand PV portfolio

July 4, 2025
Chinese PV provider Skycorp Solar Group has announced a solar plant acquisition and development strategy following unanimous board approval.
Image: AGL Energy (via LinkedIn).

AGL Energy acquires Tesla’s South Australia Virtual Power Plant

July 4, 2025
Australian retailer AGL Energy has confirmed its acquisition of South Australia’s Virtual Power Plant (SAVPP) from Tesla.
Image: Gamuda.

Gamuda signs 1.2GW solar, wind and storage partnership in Tasmania, Australia

July 3, 2025
Malaysian engineering and infrastructure giant Gamuda has expanded its presence in the Australian renewables sector by partnering with Tasmanian landowners to build a 1.2GW portfolio, which includes solar PV.
Trina Solar 2025 SNEC booth 2
Premium

JA Solar, Jinko, Trina and LONGi engage in efficiency race as Aiko accelerates mass production

July 2, 2025
ANALYSIS: China's leading PV manufacturers are locked in a new round of competition, aiming to outpace each other through record-breaking feats.

REC Silicon running out of road on takeover bid by Hanwha

European PV module price and buyer confidence fall slightly in June 2025

US House passes bill awaiting Trump’s signature: ‘Our industry will not back down,’ CCSA says

GameChange Solar to supply trackers for 1GW Abydos II solar-plus-storage project in Egypt

Skycorp commits US$150 million to expand PV portfolio

ReNew Power receives final buyout offer at US$8 per share

