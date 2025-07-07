GameChange Solar to supply trackers for 1GW Abydos II solar-plus-storage project in Egypt

“We’re honoured to continue our partnership with CEEC-ZTPC and support AMEA Power in delivering another transformative energy project,” said Vikas Bansal, president – international at GameChange Solar. “We’re proud to contribute our technology and expertise to a project that’s shaping the future of energy in Africa.”

The news follows the commissioning of the first phase of the Abydos project last December, which also co-located solar and storage facilities. Both phases of the projects have been international initiatives, with the first phase financed by groups including the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the second phase to use modules supplied by Chinese major JA Solar.

Projects such as this will be key if Egypt is to realise its ambitious clean energy goals; the government is aiming for renewable energy to account for 42% of its electricity generation by the end of the decade, compared to the current energy mix, where gas is responsible for close to 82% of electricity generation.

GameChange Solar has also sought to expand its global footprint this year. In June, the company announced plans to double the capacity of its Saudi Arabian component manufacturing facility, before signing a deal to supply 715MW of trackers to projects across South America.