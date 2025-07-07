Subscribe To Premium
GameChange Solar to supply trackers for 1GW Abydos II solar-plus-storage project in Egypt

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Balance of System
Africa & Middle East, Africa

The Abydos I project in Egypt.
The Abydos project will be Africa’s largest solar-plus-storage project upon completion. Image: AMEA Power.

US solar tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar has announced plans to supply trackers for the 1GW second phase of the Abydos solar-plus-storage project in Egypt.

This phase of the project includes a PV plant with a 600MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), and is owned by UAE renewable energy developer AMEA Power, with the China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) delivering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services. GameChange Solar will supply its Genius Tracker 1P single row system to the project, which the developers expect to commission in May 2026, and will be the largest solar-plus-storage project in Africa by capacity upon completion.

“We’re honoured to continue our partnership with CEEC-ZTPC and support AMEA Power in delivering another transformative energy project,” said Vikas Bansal, president – international at GameChange Solar. “We’re proud to contribute our technology and expertise to a project that’s shaping the future of energy in Africa.”

The news follows the commissioning of the first phase of the Abydos project last December, which also co-located solar and storage facilities. Both phases of the projects have been international initiatives, with the first phase financed by groups including the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the second phase to use modules supplied by Chinese major JA Solar.

Projects such as this will be key if Egypt is to realise its ambitious clean energy goals; the government is aiming for renewable energy to account for 42% of its electricity generation by the end of the decade, compared to the current energy mix, where gas is responsible for close to 82% of electricity generation.

GameChange Solar has also sought to expand its global footprint this year. In June, the company announced plans to double the capacity of its Saudi Arabian component manufacturing facility, before signing a deal to supply 715MW of trackers to projects across South America.

africa, amea power, ceec, egypt, gamechange solar, projects, solar-plus-storage, trackers

