News

Celsia contracts meteocontrol for Latin American solar asset monitoring

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

US utility-scale solar additions to fall this year due to volatile prices, supply chain issues

News

Enel, Santander partner to supply and finance solar, storage and energy efficiency solutions

News

Celsia contracts meteocontrol for Latin American solar asset monitoring

News

Module prices to remain elevated for 18 months at least as global demand skyrockets

News

Sungrow’s ST2752UX liquid-cooled battery energy storage system reduces system costs for hybrid solar-storage projects

Product Reviews

More Indian solar projects at risk of being shelved, analyst warns

News

Saudi Arabia eyes 15GW of renewables projects after penning new PPAs with ACWA Power, Jinko Power

News

PV Tech Power 30 out now: Solving solar’s skills gap, asset underperformance explained and more

News

High voltage grid concerns persist but merchant PV projects gain traction in Eastern Europe

News

EU to accelerate renewables ‘at lightning speed’, cutting dependence on Russian gas

News
Celsia’s control center in Yumbo, Colombia will rely on meteocontrol’s VCOM Cloud to monitor its PV plants. Image: Celsia.

German monitoring provider meteocontrol is to provide Colombian energy supplier Celsia with centralised monitoring services for all its PV plants in Colombia and Central America.

Celsia operates the monitoring of its PV plants in its NOVA control center in Yumbo, Colombia and will integrate meteocontrol’s VCOM cloud system to unify and facilitate the monitoring of its solar plants in Colombia, Costa Rica, Honduras and Panama into a single platform.

The Colombian supplier currently operates 1.4GW of renewables capacity, and the deal further increases meteocontrol’s presence in the Latin American market.

Carlos Alberto Moreno, operations leader at Celsia, said: “We are convinced that with VCOM Cloud from meteocontrol we have found a suitable solution that meets all our requirements. The ability to manage our photovoltaic portfolio with a single efficient and centralized tool allows us to better manage and gives us more options to identify possible new developments in production.”

celsia, central america, colombia, meteocontrol, operations and maintenance, pv plant monitoring

