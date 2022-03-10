Celsia contracts meteocontrol for Latin American solar asset monitoring

Celsia’s control center in Yumbo, Colombia will rely on meteocontrol’s VCOM Cloud to monitor its PV plants. Image: Celsia.

German monitoring provider meteocontrol is to provide Colombian energy supplier Celsia with centralised monitoring services for all its PV plants in Colombia and Central America.

Celsia operates the monitoring of its PV plants in its NOVA control center in Yumbo, Colombia and will integrate meteocontrol’s VCOM cloud system to unify and facilitate the monitoring of its solar plants in Colombia, Costa Rica, Honduras and Panama into a single platform.

The Colombian supplier currently operates 1.4GW of renewables capacity, and the deal further increases meteocontrol’s presence in the Latin American market.

Carlos Alberto Moreno, operations leader at Celsia, said: “We are convinced that with VCOM Cloud from meteocontrol we have found a suitable solution that meets all our requirements. The ability to manage our photovoltaic portfolio with a single efficient and centralized tool allows us to better manage and gives us more options to identify possible new developments in production.”