News

Chile's power auction to support 2GW of renewables and storage projects

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy

Latest

Chile’s power auction to support 2GW of renewables and storage projects

News

Amazon signs first renewable energy purchase agreement in Japan

News

US-ROUND UP: Canadian Solar signs long term O&M contracts, EDF Renewables invests in solar-plus-storage projects

News

ANALYSIS: 20-fold growth and 12.4TW by 2050 forecast, but solar PV could still do more

Editors' Blog, Features

Electricity prices reach record highs across Europe

News

TRIG, Mytilineos strengthen European solar positions with asset purchases

News

Yingli Solar begins ramp of new 5GW module facility

News

Arctech supplying 2.1GW of trackers for Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra project

News

Adani closes oversubscribed bond offer as it puts 25GW renewables target in its crosshairs

News

SPI 2021 cancelled as organisers encourage donations to help New Orleans

News
A solar project from Sonnedix, which was awarded 39% of the total energy supply in the auction. Image: Sonnedix.

Sonnedix, Opdenergy and Canadian Solar were among the five successful bidders in Chile’s latest power auction, which took place yesterday (7 September) and will see the country support 2GW of renewables and storage installations.

Auctioning 2,310GWh per year to supply energy needs for a period of 15 years from 2026, the tender closed with average prices of US$23.78/MWh, 27% lower than the country’s auction in 2017.

With 29 companies submitting bids, the tender was eight times oversubscribed, according to Chile’s National Energy Commission (CNE), with the lowest bid coming in at US$13.32/MWh.

Results from the tender are expected to result in an investment of nearly US$2 billion in new infrastructure in Chile, said CNE executive secretary José Venegas.

Independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix revealed it was awarded 39% of the total supply, representing 903GWh/year, that will allow it to build around 424MW solar PV projects and invest US$300 million. The company has previously expanded its position in Chile’s solar sector through a host of project acquisitions.

Another IPP, Spain’s Opdenergy, was awarded 819GWh/year, representing 35% of the total auction capacity. The company said it will generate the awarded energy with a portfolio of solar and wind projects of more than 600MW.

Canadian Solar posted the US$13.32/MWh price, according to local publication La Tercera, with this representing an all-time low bid for Chile’s power auctions.

Racó Energía was also successful in the tender, while Portuguese utility EDP said it was awarded a power purchase agreement to sell energy from a 120MW wind project that is expected to be operational by 2025.

CNE said projects supported by the tender will help lower household bills. “We are satisfied with this result because it allows us to guarantee a safe electricity supply at competitive prices for our customers in the future,” said Rodrigo Castillo, executive director of the Association of Electric Companies, which is Chile’s transmission and distribution trade body.

“The most important thing will be that these good results are reflected, as soon as possible, in the bills of Chilean households.”

Thanks to its renewables policies and commitment to phasing out coal, Chile was the highest-scoring market in BloombergNEF’s most recent Climatescope report, the research organisation’s annual survey of the energy transition in developing countries. The country has already met its 2025 clean energy mandate target of 20% of generation for utilities and is aiming for 60% of its power generation to come from clean sources by 2035.

Recent developments in Chile’s solar sector have seen developer Mainstream Renewable Power unveil plans for a 1GW renewables platform, while French utility Engie is aiming to develop 2GW of renewables in the country by 2025 as part of efforts of a transition away from coal generation.

auction, auctions and tenders, canadian solar, chile, energy storage, independent power producer, ipp, opdenergy, sonnedix, south america

US-ROUND UP: Canadian Solar signs long term O&M contracts, EDF Renewables invests in solar-plus-storage projects

September 7, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including developments from Canadian Solar, EDF Renewables and Altus Power
ANALYSIS: 20-fold growth and 12.4TW by 2050 forecast, but solar PV could still do more

September 7, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook as the consultancy laments the “missed opportunity” of the pandemic to reset global decarbonisation efforts. With COP26 just two months away, is terawatts of growth enough?

Uzbekistan launches latest tender for 500MW of solar

September 3, 2021
Uzbekistan has started the request for qualification stage for a solar tender that will support three projects totalling up to 500MW, including one paired with a battery energy storage system.
Next Spanish PV auction expected to be richly competitive as national power prices break records

September 1, 2021
Spain’s renewables auction next month is set to receive high levels of interest from solar bidders, according to industry observers, as the country’s government seeks to support the swift deployment of new capacity following a summer beset by record-breaking electricity prices.

Victoria launches second renewables auction of 600MW, with stronger network requirements

September 1, 2021
The Australian state of Victoria has launched its second Victorian Renewable Energy Target (VRET) auction for 600MW of energy projects, which will feature strengthened network requirements to ensure projects can be easily connected to Australia’s grid

PV Tech Power 28 out now: Steadying solar’s supply chain, bankability ratings takeaways and more

September 1, 2021
The new edition of PV Tech Power is now available to download, including comprehensive coverage of supply chain issues disrupting the solar sector, learnings from our bankability ratings and much more.

Future industrial solar PV technologies: Champion cell announcements versus industrial reality

Features, Guest Blog

Adani closes oversubscribed bond offer as it puts 25GW renewables target in its crosshairs

News

Yingli Solar begins ramp of new 5GW module facility

News

US-ROUND UP: Canadian Solar signs long term O&M contracts, EDF Renewables invests in solar-plus-storage projects

News

ANALYSIS: 20-fold growth and 12.4TW by 2050 forecast, but solar PV could still do more

Editors' Blog, Features

TotalEnergies agrees to build second 1GW solar plant in Iraq

News

Understanding the prospects for n-type cell and module production in 2021

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2021
4pm BST

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
