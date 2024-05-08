Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

LONGi unveils heterojunction back-contact cell with record 27.3% conversion efficiency

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

SMA Solar reports growth in large-scale inverter sales, decline in distributed inverter sales in Q1 2024

News

AMEA Power starts construction on 120MW solar PV plant in Tunisia

News

Solar PV was world’s fastest-growing source of electricity generation in 2023

News

Oracle Power, China Electric Power planning 1.3GW solar-storage-wind project in Pakistan

News

‘We have the software to cope with rapid changes’: Tigo Energy on the distributed energy data deluge

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Adani Green Energy expands solar and renewables portfolios in 2024 financial year

News

LONGi unveils heterojunction back-contact cell with record 27.3% conversion efficiency

News

Renewables manufacturing was 4% of 2023 GDP growth

News

Highland Materials’ US silicon production could be ‘game changer’ for US solar

News

US adds 100,000 clean energy manufacturing jobs since IRA, over one quarter solar

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
longi hbc cell record
LONGi’s chief scientist, Dr. Xu Xixiang (left), and founder and president, Li Zhenguo, announced the record cell at an event in Madrid. Image: LONGi

Major Chinese module producer LONGi has set a new record for power conversion efficiency for silicon heterojunction back-contact (HBC) cells, of 27.3%.

Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) confirmed the record, with the cell reaching the record-breaking conversion efficiency in laboratory conditions. The new cell builds on LONGi’s research in the sector, with the company developing a silicon HBC cell with a then-record power conversion efficiency of 27.09% in January of this year, and a silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell with a conversion efficiency of 33.9% last November.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company announced the new cell at an event in Madrid, where it also launched its latest product, the Hi-MO 9 series of modules. This range includes modules with power outputs as high as 660W and a conversion efficiency of 24.43%, comparable to its Hi-MO X6 range of modules, which have a conversion efficiency of 25.5-25.8%.

The Hi-MO 9 modules use LONGi’s hybrid passivated back-contact (HPBC) technology, a type of back contact cell that has no busbars on the front side of the module, and the company said that it expects the module to work best in “a range of tough environments”, such as lakes, mountains and deserts. LONGi will produce the new modules at its Jiaxing production plant, and has already completed expansion work at tis Xi’xian and Taizhou HPBC production facilities, adding 33GW of annual HPBC cell production capacity to its portfolio.

“Our new Hi-MO 9 module allows world-leading power generation and outmatches other technologies on the market in an equal land-use scenario,” said LONGi Green Energy Technology vice president Dennis She. “Power plant owners can rest assured that a plant built from the Hi-MO 9 module will help them make the most efficient use of their land and get the most value out of sunlight.”

This article has been updated to correct an error that listed the power conversion efficiency of the Hi-MO 9 series of modules at 24.42%.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
asia, cells, china, conversion efficiency, conversion efficiency record, HBC, heterojunction, heterojunction back contact, hjt, hpbc, hybrid passivated back contact, longi, longi hi-mo, modules

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Italy bans solar on agricultural land

News

Highland Materials’ US silicon production could be ‘game changer’ for US solar

News

Cypress Creek Renewables brings online 208MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

News

‘Game changer’: Highland Materials to invest in US polysilicon production amid plummeting market prices

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Increasing the usable energy of home battery storage: Anker’s modular design and innovative optimiser technology

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
May 22, 2024
London, UK
© Solar Media Limited 2024