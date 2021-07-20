Mainstream Renewable Power to develop new platform in Chile

The platform will be Mainstream’s second in Chile and will add 1GW of capacity when completed. Image: Mainstream Renewable Power.

Chilean developer Mainstream Renewable Power today (20 July) announced plans for a new renewable energy platform in Chile with over 1GW of capacity.

The Nazca Renovables platform will be made up of six projects – three solar and three wind – and will be divided into three portfolios, Mainstream said.

Humboldt, the first portfolio, will provide 255MW of energy via the Tata Inti solar farm and the Entre Ríos wind farm, with construction expected to begin in mid-2022. Mainstream has signed a long-term bilateral private power purchase agreement (PPA) with a “strategic partner” for the sites.

The company has said it is also exploring the idea of including battery storage in the platform.

The platform is a “significant expansion for Mainstream globally,” said its CEO Mary Quaney. “Our exploration of integrating storage and batteries shows how we are adapting to the needs of our customers and the energy transition.”

Mainstream already has a 1.35GW Andes Renovables platform, which has recently started supplying electricity to the grid. By 2022, Mainstream hopes to provide 20% of Chilean electricity consumption as the Andes Renovables portfolio comes fully online.