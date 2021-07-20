Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Mainstream Renewable Power to develop new platform in Chile

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas

Latest

Mainstream Renewable Power to develop new platform in Chile

News

Grenergy appoints three new directors to spur European growth

News

Generate Capital secures US$2bn to invest in sustainable infrastructure

News

Investors pivoting to renewables as cost of energy drops and climate targets loom

News

PRODUCT ROUND-UP: REC Group launches new n-type module, Philadelphia Solar plans 1GW facility

News

Machine learning boosts solar forecasting to ease grid pressures in Australian study

News

BayWa r.e. commissions largest two floating solar projects outside Asia

News

The yin and yang of Agri-PV: Bringing together the best of both worlds

Featured Articles, Features

PPAs driving ground-mounted solar deployment in Spain as 2020 installs reach 2.8GWp

News

FERC eyes transmission reform to ease US connection process

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The platform will be Mainstream’s second in Chile and will add 1GW of capacity when completed. Image: Mainstream Renewable Power.

Chilean developer Mainstream Renewable Power today (20 July) announced plans for a new renewable energy platform in Chile with over 1GW of capacity.

The Nazca Renovables platform will be made up of six projects – three solar and three wind – and will be divided into three portfolios, Mainstream said.

Humboldt, the first portfolio, will provide 255MW of energy via the Tata Inti solar farm and the Entre Ríos wind farm, with construction expected to begin in mid-2022. Mainstream has signed a long-term bilateral private power purchase agreement (PPA) with a “strategic partner” for the sites.

The company has said it is also exploring the idea of including battery storage in the platform.

The platform is a “significant expansion for Mainstream globally,” said its CEO Mary Quaney. “Our exploration of integrating storage and batteries shows how we are adapting to the needs of our customers and the energy transition.”

Mainstream already has a 1.35GW Andes Renovables platform, which has recently started supplying electricity to the grid. By 2022, Mainstream hopes to provide 20% of Chilean electricity consumption as the Andes Renovables portfolio comes fully online.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
andes renovables, battery storage, chile, mainstream renewable power, platform

Read Next

California ISO has 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its queue, smashing last year’s figures

July 16, 2021
The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has almost 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its interconnection queue.

NREL: US utility-scale solar PV could be as cheap as US$16.89/MWh by 2030

July 13, 2021
Utility-scale solar PV in the US could be as a cheap as US$16.89/MWh by the end of the decade, new analysis published by the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) has shown.

EDF unit to offer ‘one-stop-shop’ distributed energy solutions for US C&I sector

July 9, 2021
EDF subsidiary PowerFlex is to offer commercial and industrial (C&I) customers onsite solar, adding to its battery storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging, microgrids and energy management systems offerings.

Asia solar markets shrugging off ‘unprecedented’ supply chain disruption

July 8, 2021
While the Asian solar industry has been hit by COVID-19 fueled disruption, the pandemic has also boosted interest from offtakers, industries and governments alike.

AES to close 1.1GW of coal in Chile amidst renewables shift

July 7, 2021
Power generation and distribution company AES has signed an agreement with the Chilean government to close 1.1GW of its coal power generation in the country as soon as 2025.

Residential and large-scale solar transforming how Australia’s energy market operates, says regulator

July 5, 2021
Australia’s electricity markets are undergoing a profound transformation from a centralised system of large fossil fuel plants towards an array of smaller-scale, widely dispersed solar and wind generators, grid-scale batteries and demand response, according to a new report from the Australian Energy Regulator.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PODCAST: US ratchets up polysilicon scrutiny; Global solar must pick up the pace

News

Investors pivoting to renewables as cost of energy drops and climate targets loom

News

New PV technologies in new manufacturing regions: has the PV industry finally grown up?

Editors' Blog, Features

PRODUCT ROUND-UP: REC Group launches new n-type module, Philadelphia Solar plans 1GW facility

News

California ISO has 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its queue, smashing last year’s figures

News

US Senate passes bill to ban all products originating from Xinjiang

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021