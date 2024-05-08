Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Oracle Power, China Electric Power planning 1.3GW solar-storage-wind project in Pakistan

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Grids, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Solar PV was world’s fastest-growing source of electricity generation in 2023

News

Oracle Power, China Electric Power planning 1.3GW solar-storage-wind project in Pakistan

News

‘We have the software to cope with rapid changes’: Tigo Energy on the distributed energy data deluge

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Adani Green Energy expands solar and renewables portfolios in 2024 financial year

News

LONGi unveils heterojunction back-contact cell with record 27.3% conversion efficiency

News

Renewables manufacturing was 4% of 2023 GDP growth

News

Highland Materials’ US silicon production could be ‘game changer’ for US solar

News

US adds 100,000 clean energy manufacturing jobs since IRA, over one quarter solar

News

Cypress Creek Renewables brings online 208MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

News

‘Game changer’: Highland Materials to invest in US polysilicon production amid plummeting market prices

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The company announced that it had begun a grid interconnection study for the proposed project in Jhimpir, Sindh Province. Image: Oracle Power PLC.

London-headquartered renewables developer Oracle Power has begun feasibility studies for a 1.3GW solar, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Pakistan.

The company announced this week that it had begun a grid interconnection study for the proposed project in Jhimpir, Sindh Province, Pakistan. The proposed site will include an 800MW solar PV plant, a 500MW wind project and a “suitable” BESS of undisclosed size.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Power system analysis and planning firm Power Planners International will undertake the study on behalf of Oracle and its development partner, China Electric Power Equipment and Technology, a subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China.

Oracle CEO Naheed Memon said: “This study will complete our feasibility study package for the power plant and will be instrumental in propelling us into the FEED stage. Additionally, it will help to lay the groundwork for future confirmation of potential off-take and financing arrangements.”

This is Oracle’s second planned Pakistani project with a state-owned Chinese partner. In April last year, the company signed a cooperation agreement with energy company PowerChina for a 1GW solar PV project in the Sindh province.

Recent activity in the Pakistani solar market includes the commercial operation of 150MW worth of PV by European solar developer Scatec, supplying power under a 25-year offtake agreement with the Central Power Purchasing Agency of Pakistan. In March, major Chinese solar manufacturer JA Solar signed three supply deals with Pakistani companies to supply 600MW of its n-type modules to projects in the country. ,

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
china, China electric power equipment and technology, energy storage, oracle power, pakistan, pv power plants, wind power

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Italy bans solar on agricultural land

News

Highland Materials’ US silicon production could be ‘game changer’ for US solar

News

Cypress Creek Renewables brings online 208MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

News

‘Game changer’: Highland Materials to invest in US polysilicon production amid plummeting market prices

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Increasing the usable energy of home battery storage: Anker’s modular design and innovative optimiser technology

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
May 22, 2024
London, UK
© Solar Media Limited 2024