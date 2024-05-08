Oracle Power, China Electric Power planning 1.3GW solar-storage-wind project in Pakistan

Power system analysis and planning firm Power Planners International will undertake the study on behalf of Oracle and its development partner, China Electric Power Equipment and Technology, a subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China.

Oracle CEO Naheed Memon said: “This study will complete our feasibility study package for the power plant and will be instrumental in propelling us into the FEED stage. Additionally, it will help to lay the groundwork for future confirmation of potential off-take and financing arrangements.”

This is Oracle’s second planned Pakistani project with a state-owned Chinese partner. In April last year, the company signed a cooperation agreement with energy company PowerChina for a 1GW solar PV project in the Sindh province.

Recent activity in the Pakistani solar market includes the commercial operation of 150MW worth of PV by European solar developer Scatec, supplying power under a 25-year offtake agreement with the Central Power Purchasing Agency of Pakistan. In March, major Chinese solar manufacturer JA Solar signed three supply deals with Pakistani companies to supply 600MW of its n-type modules to projects in the country. ,