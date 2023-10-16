CleanCo Queensland seeks 3GW of new solar and wind projects in the state

London-headquartered consultancy firm Advisian is working with CleanCo Queensland as an “advisor and facilitator”, according to the latter company,

In 2022, the government unveiled its Energy and Jobs Plan, an ambitious programme to increase the capacity of installed solar and wind capacity in the state from 3GW in 2022 to 25GW in 2035. While CleanCo Queensland did not specify how much funding successful applicants to its programme could expect to receive, the Energy and Jobs Plan sets aside A$62 billion (US$39.2 billion) in investment, between 2022 and 2035, for new renewable power projects, so there is likely to be considerable funding for new clean power projects in the state over the coming years.

By 2035, the government expects to install 12GW of solar capacity in the state, out of a total power generation capacity of 41GW, and enough to meet the forecasted peak energy demand of around 12GW.

However, questions remain as to the suitability of the Australian energy grid to adapt to such a sudden change in power production, with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) noting earlier this year that South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland are all likely to struggle to meet their state’s energy demands over the next decade. AEMO expects Queensland in particular to struggle from 2028-29.

This report may have encouraged more interest in the Queensland solar sector, in order to bridge the gap between the forecast supply and demand. In addition to the CleanCo projects, Enoes and Sojitz began commercial operations at their 204MW Edenvale solar project in the state earlier this month.