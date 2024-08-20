Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

D. E. Shaw starts work at 130MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage project

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

D. E. Shaw starts work at 130MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage project

News

BayWa r.e. builds 136MW solar portfolio at former French military bases

News

Indiana utilities seek new energy capacity and bring 200MW solar project online

News

Lightsource bp signs 500MW solar PV development agreement in Germany

News

Alight to develop 2GW Swedish PV alongside state forest company

News

Iberdrola secures grid access for 100MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

Engie reaches financial close for 250MW solar project in Victoria, Australia

News

BloombergNEF: Australia needs 290GW solar PV and wind by 2050 for net zero

News

Origin Energy cancels 204MW of solar PV projects in Australia due to ‘unfavourable conditions’

News

Price of high-purity quartz sand plummets from CNY415,000/ton to CNY75,000/ton since January

Features, Editors' Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Construction at a DESRI project.
DESRI is building the Carne Solar and Storage project in Luna County, and expects to commission the project next year.Image: DESRI.

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), the renewable power arm of US investor D. E. Shaw, has started construction on a 130MW solar, 260MWh battery storage facility in the US state of New Mexico.

The company is building the Carne Solar and Storage project in Luna County, and expects to commission the project next year. DESRI has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with local utility El Paso Electric (EPE) to sell power generated at the project, and the Carne project’s battery energy storage system (BESS) will be the largest in EPE’s portfolio.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“DESRI is pleased to continue our investment in the energy transition in New Mexico with our fourth utility-scale renewable energy facility in the state, and to build on our long-standing relationship with EPE,” said Hy Martin, chief development officer of DESRI.

“In addition, the project will support the local community with economic development opportunities for years to come.”

US engineering company SOLV Energy will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services at the project, and oversee operations and maintenance work once the project begins commercial operation, and US investors Galehead Development and Lacuna Sustainable Investments were involved in the initial development of the Carne project.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
de shaw, de shaw renewable investments, desri, new mexico, projects, solar-plus-storage, SOLV Energy, us

Read Next

Dunns Bridge I Solar, one of the completed projects. Image: NiSource

Indiana utilities seek new energy capacity and bring 200MW solar project online

August 20, 2024
News from the US state of Indiana, where two electricity utilities have made moves in the state energy market. CenterPoint Energy has issued a call for energy generation project proposals, whilst NIPSCO has brought a 200MW solar PV project online.
Delegates from National Renewable Solutions and the Jicarilla Apache Nation breaking ground on a 140MW solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico, US

National Renewable Solutions breaks ground on 140MW solar-plus-storage plant on tribal land in New Mexico

August 19, 2024
The Shallow Basket Energy project is built on land leased from the Jicarilla Apache Nation and includes a 50MW dedicated battery energy storage system (BESS).
Birch Creek's Altona project in Missouri.

Birch Creek finances and commissions 42MW PV project in Missouri

August 16, 2024
Birch Creek Energy has completed financing, and commissioned, its 42MW Altona Solar project in the US state of Missouri.
A NextEra Energy project.
Premium

Providing data and minimising risk: in conversation with Anza

August 16, 2024
This week, Anza launched a new module database, which CEO Mike Hall hopes will improve the data available to decision-makers in the US.
NorSun manufacturing plant

NorSun to supply silicon wafers for new Heliene 1GW cell facility in US

August 16, 2024
Norwegian ingot and wafer manufacturer NorSun will supply Heliene, a Canadian solar PV manufacturer, with US-made silicon wafers for its annual requirements from 2026.
Solar modules using PV Hardware trackers.

PVH to provide trackers for 157MW Viranşehir solar project in Turkey

August 16, 2024
Tracker manufacturer PV Hardware (PVH) will provide trackers for Kalyon Enerji’s 157MW Viranşehir project in Turkey.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

National Renewable Solutions breaks ground on 140MW solar-plus-storage plant on tribal land in New Mexico

News

1,200MWh solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia, granted IPC approval

News

Birch Creek finances and commissions 42MW PV project in Missouri

News

Fortescue begins construction of green metals production facility aided by solar PV in Western Australia

News

Silicon Ranch brings 58MW Alberta PV project online, powers Shell refinery

News

AEMO calls for upgrades to Australian grids in latest engineering reports

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024