D. E. Shaw starts work at 130MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage project

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), the renewable power arm of US investor D. E. Shaw, has started construction on a 130MW solar, 260MWh battery storage facility in the US state of New Mexico.
The company is building the Carne Solar and Storage project in Luna County, and expects to commission the project next year. DESRI has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with local utility El Paso Electric (EPE) to sell power generated at the project, and the Carne project’s battery energy storage system (BESS) will be the largest in EPE’s portfolio.
“DESRI is pleased to continue our investment in the energy transition in New Mexico with our fourth utility-scale renewable energy facility in the state, and to build on our long-standing relationship with EPE,” said Hy Martin, chief development officer of DESRI.
“In addition, the project will support the local community with economic development opportunities for years to come.”
US engineering company SOLV Energy will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services at the project, and oversee operations and maintenance work once the project begins commercial operation, and US investors Galehead Development and Lacuna Sustainable Investments were involved in the initial development of the Carne project.
