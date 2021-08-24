Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

DNV bolsters energy consulting business with Antuko acquisition, NV5 acquires Sage Energy Consulting

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

DNV bolsters energy consulting business with Antuko acquisition, NV5 acquires Sage Energy Consulting

News

South Africa receives 63 solar bids in latest renewables procurement round

News

ReNew Power completes business combination and starts trading on the NASDAQ

News

Elgin Energy secures financing for 1.36GWp portfolio in Ireland and UK

News

ACME to set up 3.5GW green hydrogen facility in Oman in US$3.5bn deal

News

Will Modbus TCP be the dominant communication standard for C&I solar inverter environments going forward?

Features, Guest Blog

CdTe breakthrough could lead to more efficient solar cells, UK researchers say

News

Global module capacity to boom in 2021 while Chinese polysilicon expansions to sidestep Xinjiang

News

iSun revenue jumps but Q2 performance affected by supply chain delays

News

Australian infrastructure firm Spark to be sold in US$3.72bn deal

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Representatives from DNV and Antuko at the deal’s signing ceremony. Image: DNV.

Energy advisory DNV has acquired the consulting arm of Chile-based energy price forecaster Antuko, taking aim at the Latin America and Iberia power markets.

Meanwhile US-based energy consultant Sage Renewable Energy Consulting has been acquired by fellow consultancy group NV5 Global.

Founded in 2010, Antuko provides quantitative analysis, market intelligence, risk assessment and energy price forecasts for the Chilean, Mexican and Iberian power markets, having expanded into Spain and Portugal in 2016.

To date, the company has aided the development, financing and construction of more than 4GW of new renewable energy assets, while also supporting more than 20 transactions through its M&A advisory team.

Ditlev Engel, CEO of energy systems at DNV, said the two companies had been collaborating in specific power markets for some time, noting that the combination of the duo’s services is an “excellent strategic fit”.

“Through this integration into DNV, Antuko will gain access to a much larger global network as well as the opportunity to expand its services,” Olivier Potart, founder and CEO at Antuko, added.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NV5’s acquisition of Sage, which has managed more than US$2 billion of clean energy projects and negotiated power purchase agreements, was made using a combination of cash and stock, with NV5 stating Sage would be immediately earnings-accretive for the company.

“Clean energy is a sector with high market growth potential, as evidenced by Sage’s continued organic growth, and we are excited to add Sage’s team and capabilities to our Energy Efficiency and Decarbonisation group,” Ben Heraud, COO for energy efficiency and decarbonisation at NV5, said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
antuko, consulting, dnv, latin america, m&a, NV5, Sage Energy Consulting, us

Read Next

iSun revenue jumps but Q2 performance affected by supply chain delays

August 23, 2021
Solar construction firm iSun expects to double its revenue in 2021 compared to last year despite supply chain delays and labour shortages impacting its Q2 performance.
PV Tech Premium

Solar software consolidation on the rise as firms bid to expand reach

August 20, 2021
Aurora Solar’s acquisition of Folsom Labs last week followed a recent spike in deals between solar software providers that have pooled resources to offer a more complete service, share best practices or enter new geographies. Jules Scully looks at how consolidation is reshaping service offerings.

PODCAST: Solar shipments seized, ‘It’s complicated’ between Biden and PV, huge energy storage growth

August 19, 2021
It may be the height of summer but there’s no respite for the Solar Media Podcast, the new episode of which is packed full of insight as the US begins its clampdown on solar imports.
PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Biden faces difficult balancing act of domestic manufacturing and decarbonisation goals

August 18, 2021
Liam Stoker recaps recent policy moves in the US and explores the difficult balancing act President Biden must now face between stimulating domestic solar manufacturing in the US and supporting solar deployment.

US begins WRO enforcement in earnest with solar modules detained by customs officials, say reports

August 18, 2021
Reports have emerged alleging that US officials have begun detaining solar module shipments suspected of infringing the withhold and release order (WRO) implemented in June.

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

August 17, 2021
Petitions have been filed in the US requesting the launch of investigations into several solar manufacturers accused of circumventing antidumping and countervailing duties by using entities based in Southeast Asia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Global module capacity to boom in 2021 while Chinese polysilicon expansions to sidestep Xinjiang

News

LONGi hikes wafer prices as pricing volatility set to remain

News

Blackouts, grid failures driving US homeowner interest in rooftop solar

News

Trina Solar sets 210mm PERC cell efficiency record of 23.56%

News

New initiative launched to help support women joining solar workforce

News

Tongwei profits nearly treble as polysilicon, 210mm cell expansion plans take shape

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021