DNV bolsters energy consulting business with Antuko acquisition, NV5 acquires Sage Energy Consulting

Representatives from DNV and Antuko at the deal’s signing ceremony. Image: DNV.

Energy advisory DNV has acquired the consulting arm of Chile-based energy price forecaster Antuko, taking aim at the Latin America and Iberia power markets.

Meanwhile US-based energy consultant Sage Renewable Energy Consulting has been acquired by fellow consultancy group NV5 Global.

Founded in 2010, Antuko provides quantitative analysis, market intelligence, risk assessment and energy price forecasts for the Chilean, Mexican and Iberian power markets, having expanded into Spain and Portugal in 2016.

To date, the company has aided the development, financing and construction of more than 4GW of new renewable energy assets, while also supporting more than 20 transactions through its M&A advisory team.

Ditlev Engel, CEO of energy systems at DNV, said the two companies had been collaborating in specific power markets for some time, noting that the combination of the duo’s services is an “excellent strategic fit”.

“Through this integration into DNV, Antuko will gain access to a much larger global network as well as the opportunity to expand its services,” Olivier Potart, founder and CEO at Antuko, added.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NV5’s acquisition of Sage, which has managed more than US$2 billion of clean energy projects and negotiated power purchase agreements, was made using a combination of cash and stock, with NV5 stating Sage would be immediately earnings-accretive for the company.

“Clean energy is a sector with high market growth potential, as evidenced by Sage’s continued organic growth, and we are excited to add Sage’s team and capabilities to our Energy Efficiency and Decarbonisation group,” Ben Heraud, COO for energy efficiency and decarbonisation at NV5, said.