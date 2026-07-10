Elawan Energy closes financing on 1.3GW renewables portfolio in Spain

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

Solar PV accounts for the majority of the 1.3GW portfolio, with 989MW, while BESS and wind account for 285MW and 74MW, respectively. Of the greenfield portfolio, solar PV accounts for 215MW (80%), alongside 28MW of BESS capacity.

The financed projects in the renewables portfolio are mostly located in the central Spanish regions of Castile and León, Castilla-La Mancha and northeastern Aragon. The portfolio is largely contracted under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Moreover, the non-recourse project finance also incorporates a 2GW accordion tranche that will allow new assets from Elawan’s development pipeline to be added in the future. The transaction gives flexibility to accompany the company’s growth.

The transaction was secured through Spanish banking institution Banco Santander, acting as the mandated lead arranger and underwriter, while fellow Spanish bank Banco Sabadell acted as mandated lead arranger.

“The closing of Project Himalaya strengthens the financial resilience of our operating portfolio in Spain and gives us the flexibility we need to keep growing through the hybridisation of our assets. It is a further step in our strategy to consolidate our position as a long-term independent renewable energy producer”, said Pedro García Crespo, chief investment officer.

Amid a period of significant volatility in power prices, the transaction has been structured as a long-term financing designed to be sustainable. According to Elawan Energy this gives the company a stable financial base against fluctuations in the electricity market.

The company added that the project Himalaya stands out in the Spanish renewable financing market, due to its multi-technology transaction that brings together solar PV, wind and BESS within a single structure and includes financing for BESS.

Elawan currently operates in 15 countries, with a portfolio that includes more than 2 GW in operation, close to 0.7 GW under construction, and a development pipeline exceeding 11 GW.