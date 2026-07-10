Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Elawan Energy closes financing on 1.3GW renewables portfolio in Spain

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Elawan Energy closes financing on 1.3GW renewables portfolio in Spain

News

Hourly matching could reshape Europe’s solar PPA market

Features, Long Reads

European premium PV module prices keep rising, bifacial TOPCon cools off

News

OBBBA has cost over US$100 billion in clean energy investment, says E2

News

The moving target: protecting solar procurement contracts against duties, tariffs, and import prohibitions

Features, Guest Blog

Australia and India deepen energy ties covering renewables, critical minerals and uranium

News

India adds 26GW solar PV in H1 2026 – JMK Research

News

July polysilicon market weakens further but decline slows

News

Premier Energies moves ahead with 10GW ingot-wafer facility in Andhra Pradesh, India

News

What solar asset owners need to know about cybersecurity and NIS2 compliance

Features, Guest Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar PV project in Spain from developer Elawan Energy.
Elawan’s financing of the project Himalaya in Spain comprises nearly 1GW of solar PV, either operational or under construction. Image: Elawan Energy.

Renewables developer Elawan Energy has closed €760 million (US$868 million) in financing for a 1.3GW solar PV, wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio in Spain.

The financing is structured as a non-recourse project finance combining all three technologies in a single facility. Project Himalaya comprises approximately 1GW of already operational assets and a new greenfield tranche under construction and development of nearly 300MW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Solar PV accounts for the majority of the 1.3GW portfolio, with 989MW, while BESS and wind account for 285MW and 74MW, respectively. Of the greenfield portfolio, solar PV accounts for 215MW (80%), alongside 28MW of BESS capacity.

The financed projects in the renewables portfolio are mostly located in the central Spanish regions of Castile and León, Castilla-La Mancha and northeastern Aragon. The portfolio is largely contracted under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Moreover, the non-recourse project finance also incorporates a 2GW accordion tranche that will allow new assets from Elawan’s development pipeline to be added in the future. The transaction gives flexibility to accompany the company’s growth.

The transaction was secured through Spanish banking institution Banco Santander, acting as the mandated lead arranger and underwriter, while fellow Spanish bank Banco Sabadell acted as mandated lead arranger.

“The closing of Project Himalaya strengthens the financial resilience of our operating portfolio in Spain and gives us the flexibility we need to keep growing through the hybridisation of our assets. It is a further step in our strategy to consolidate our position as a long-term independent renewable energy producer”, said Pedro García Crespo, chief investment officer.

Amid a period of significant volatility in power prices, the transaction has been structured as a long-term financing designed to be sustainable. According to Elawan Energy this gives the company a stable financial base against fluctuations in the electricity market.

The company added that the project Himalaya stands out in the Spanish renewable financing market, due to its multi-technology transaction that brings together solar PV, wind and BESS within a single structure and includes financing for BESS.

Elawan currently operates in 15 countries, with a portfolio that includes more than 2 GW in operation, close to 0.7 GW under construction, and a development pipeline exceeding 11 GW.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
bess, elawan energy, financing, hybrid project, solar wind storage, spain

Read Next

“Solar sits at the centre of this analysis, because solar is where most European corporate buyers have started,” says JP Cerda, CEO of Renewabl. Image: Renewabl.
Premium

Hourly matching could reshape Europe’s solar PPA market

July 10, 2026
Speaking to PV Tech Premium, Renewabl CEO JP Cerda discusses how hourly matching is reshaping Europe’s corporate solar PPA market.
Hybrid solar-wind park, surrounded by trees, from European Energy in Sweden

EU’s solar and wind growing ‘far too slowly’ to meet 2030 target – report

July 8, 2026
A report by think-tank ECNO has blamed grid bottlenecks, permitting delays and flexibility limitations for a slowdown in the EU’s renewables growth.
The airport is scheduled to open in late 2026 and will become Australia’s second major international gateway serving Sydney. Image: CleanPeak Energy.

Australia’s CleanPeak Energy inks 15-year supply deal to power Western Sydney International Airport with 100% renewables

July 7, 2026
Australian renewables company CleanPeak Energy will develop a 9MWp rooftop solar PV system alongside 30MW/120MWh of battery energy storage for Western Sydney International (WSI) Airport in Australia.
Signing ceremony for United Solar's financial close of its polysilicon facility in Oman

United Solar secures IFC financing for Oman polysilicon facility

July 7, 2026
Polysilicon producer United Solar has reached financial close on a US$50 million equity investment from the World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation (IFC) for its polysilicon facility in Oman.
image
Sponsored

From BC to BESS: Sunpro Power’s one-stop service solution

July 7, 2026
Sunpro Power discusses its new back-contact PV modules and why it is branching out into the battery storage business.
Image: OX2 (via LinkedIn).

OX2 acquires 230MWac Corop solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

July 7, 2026
Swedish independent power producer (IPP) OX2 has acquired the Corop solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia, adding a 230MWac solar PV power plant and up to 290MW/1,160MWh of battery energy storage to its Australian portfolio.
Newsletter

Most Read

India adds 26GW solar PV in H1 2026 – JMK Research

News

65% of clean energy investors’ group say Australia will miss its 82% by 2030 target as sentiment deteriorates

News

EU’s Chinese inverter ban could affect 14% of future solar demand, Wood Mackenzie says

News

Australia and India deepen energy ties covering renewables, critical minerals and uranium

News

Australia’s Capacity Investment Scheme introduces 500MW allocation for renewable energy projects with First Nations participation

News

July polysilicon market weakens further but decline slows

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

PV CellTech Global

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2027
Istanbul, Türkiye