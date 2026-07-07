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ES Foundry completes 2GW solar cell expansion in South Carolina

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Americas

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An ES Foundry facility.
The new solar cell production line brings ES Foundry’s annual nameplate capacity to 3GW. Image: ES Foundry.

US solar cell manufacturer ES Foundry has completed the expansion of a 2GW solar cell production line at its Greenwood, South Carolina facility.

The new production brings the company’s total annual nameplate capacity to 3GW, to produce bifacial PERC solar cells. Last year, its CEO, Alex Zhu spoke with PV Tech Premium about the strategic decision to go with the p-type technology over the market’s leading technology, TOPCon.

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Zhu also explained the reason why this new production line, which was expected to be completed by the end of 2025, was delayed and solar cells are only beginning to be produced now.

“PERC was chosen because of the political challenges around making TOPCon in the country right now. It will be interesting in the next few years to track which of HJT or TOPCon becomes the most attractive technology for cell and module buyers,” explained Joe Hennessy, analyst at PV Tech Market Research.

Hennessy added that ES Foundry’s expansion is an important milestone in US cell manufacturing as the industry tries to scale up its domestic manufacturing capacity to close the gap between annual nameplate capacity for solar cells and modules.

Data from PV Tech Market Research in April highlighted that cell manufacturing would be one of the drivers for the forecasted increase in global capital expenditure, with the US, as well as India, driving the ramp-up in domestic PV production. Spending on solar cell production is expected to increase from US$6.4 billion in 2025 to US$9.9 billion in 2026.

The company began producing solar cells for its first production line in February 2025.

“This milestone is about execution,” said Alex Zhu, CEO of ES Foundry. “The US solar market does not need more announcements — it needs operating capacity, proven production and domestic suppliers that can support customers now. With our 2GW expansion complete, our total capacity now at 3GW and the first cell off the new line, ES Foundry is helping close one of the most critical gaps in the US solar supply chain.”

Hennessy added that “As a pure-play cell manufacturer, these will all go onto the open market. This is different to a lot of the rest of the capacity under construction, which will mainly be used in-house.”

Scaling up the entire supply chain in the US will be one of the key topics of conversation at PV CellTech USA in San Francisco, on 13-14 October 2026. The conference brings together the innovators, policymakers and supply-chain leaders driving the country’s next wave of wafer, cell and module capacity. You can find out more and get hold of tickets here. PV Tech readers can save 20% with code PVT20.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
cell manufacturing, es foundry, PVCellTechUSA, south carolina, us, US solar manufacturing

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