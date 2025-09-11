US cell producer presses on with expansion plans despite policy uncertainty

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

ES Foundry is a newcomer to the US solar manufacturing ecosystem, having only begun production from its new South Carolina facility at the start of this year. The company is bucking the current preference for TOPCon technology by producing PERC cells, primarily to avoid patent litigation.

Zhu said the production from its existing production line is sold out until 2027.

But when considering the timing of its second phase, under which it plans to expand annual production capacity from 1GW to 3GW, he said recent policy upheaval in the US had forced a six-month pause until it became clear what level of demand there would be for its cells:

“With the trade policy, with the ITC, UFLPA, all those uncertainties made it difficult to pull the trigger to start the second phase. Given our original plan, the second phase should have been finished in October this year, but now we’ve pushed it to Q1 next year.”

Zhu said the recent publication of Treasury rules on safe harbour deadlines for projects, while more stringent for developers, gave ES Foundry the necessary supply chain clarity to move ahead with its expansion:

“When we got our customer reconfirmation on their needs for domestic cells, then we said, ‘Okay, with those kinds of needs, it’s safer or more realistic to do the expansion.’”

