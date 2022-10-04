Subscribe
European solar supply chain assurance scheme launched

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Europe

A 43MWp agrivoltaic project in France. Image: Photosol.

The European solar industry has launched a supply chain assurance scheme to develop confidence in how and where PV products are manufactured.

Dubbed the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI), the plan sets out the solar sector’s next steps in ensuring transparency and responsible production across the value chain.

The SSI has been jointly launched by trade associations SolarPower Europe and Solar Energy UK and endorsed by more than 50 companies.

A core instrument of the initiative is the SSI Code, a corporate sustainability standard that is set to be piloted at several sites in October 2022, and then open to public consultation in spring 2023.

Following completion of the consultation and publication of the SSI Code, applications will be accepted for verification assessments, with the full roll-out of the SSI assurance scheme expected in December 2023.

Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO at SolarPower Europe, said: “We are presenting a clear timeline towards a solution that consumers can trust – an assurance scheme that their solar products are made under the highest human rights and sustainability standards.”

Read the full story on sister site Solar Power Portal.

The UK’s Solar-Plus-Storage Pipeline, Current Deployment Trends & Landscape to 2030

5 October 2022
Originally presented at The UK Solar Summit in London on 14-15 September 2022, join us for this free 1-hour webinar as Finlay Colville, Head of Research and Mollie McCorkindale, Analyst at Solar Media give updates on the current pipeline and deployment trends for solar-plus-storage and a look ahead at where the UK solar market is heading.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
