AMEA Power starts construction on 120MW solar PV plant in Tunisia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Solar PV was world’s fastest-growing source of electricity generation in 2023

Oracle Power, China Electric Power planning 1.3GW solar-storage-wind project in Pakistan

‘We have the software to cope with rapid changes’: Tigo Energy on the distributed energy data deluge

Adani Green Energy expands solar and renewables portfolios in 2024 financial year

LONGi unveils heterojunction back-contact cell with record 27.3% conversion efficiency

Renewables manufacturing was 4% of 2023 GDP growth

Highland Materials’ US silicon production could be ‘game changer’ for US solar

US adds 100,000 clean energy manufacturing jobs since IRA, over one quarter solar

Cypress Creek Renewables brings online 208MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

AMEA Power starts construction on 120MW solar PV plant in Tunisia
Construction of the Kairouan solar PV project is expected to be commissioned in Q4 2025. Image: AMEA Power.

UAE-based renewables developer AMEA Power has started construction on a 120MW solar PV project in Tunisia.

The developer secured US$86 million in financing in September 2023 through the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – a member of the World Bank – and the African Development Bank (AfDB). AMEA Power expects to commission the Kairouan Solar PV plant in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company secured the construction of the project through an international tender programme launched by Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry and SMEs and is the first to reach financial close. A 20-year power purchase agreement for the plant has already been signed with state-owned utility the Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz (STEG).

Hussain Al Nowais, chairman of AMEA Power, said: “By taking advantage of its renewable energy resources, and its strategic location between North Africa and Europe, Tunisia can become a prime location for green energy and trade. This groundbreaking project is a beacon for future renewable energy projects in the country, supporting the government’s goal of achieving 35% of renewable energy in its energy mix by 2030.”

North Africa, along with the Middle East, is aiming to be a major green hydrogen hub globally, with Morocco and Egypt at the forefront of that race. This discussion also raises questions about the feasibility of connecting North Africa with Europe to transfer power, as covered by PV Tech Premium last year.

Moreover, with the start of construction at the Kairouan Solar PV plant, AMEA Power currently has a portfolio of over 1.6GW of capacity operational or under construction and, a total project pipeline of 6GW across 20 countries.

