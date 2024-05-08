AMEA Power starts construction on 120MW solar PV plant in Tunisia

The company secured the construction of the project through an international tender programme launched by Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry and SMEs and is the first to reach financial close. A 20-year power purchase agreement for the plant has already been signed with state-owned utility the Société Tunisienne de l’Electricité et du Gaz (STEG).

Hussain Al Nowais, chairman of AMEA Power, said: “By taking advantage of its renewable energy resources, and its strategic location between North Africa and Europe, Tunisia can become a prime location for green energy and trade. This groundbreaking project is a beacon for future renewable energy projects in the country, supporting the government’s goal of achieving 35% of renewable energy in its energy mix by 2030.”

North Africa, along with the Middle East, is aiming to be a major green hydrogen hub globally, with Morocco and Egypt at the forefront of that race. This discussion also raises questions about the feasibility of connecting North Africa with Europe to transfer power, as covered by PV Tech Premium last year.

Moreover, with the start of construction at the Kairouan Solar PV plant, AMEA Power currently has a portfolio of over 1.6GW of capacity operational or under construction and, a total project pipeline of 6GW across 20 countries.