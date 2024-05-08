Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SMA Solar reports growth in large-scale inverter sales, decline in distributed inverter sales in Q1 2024

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

SMA Solar reports growth in large-scale inverter sales, decline in distributed inverter sales in Q1 2024

News

AMEA Power starts construction on 120MW solar PV plant in Tunisia

News

Solar PV was world’s fastest-growing source of electricity generation in 2023

News

Oracle Power, China Electric Power planning 1.3GW solar-storage-wind project in Pakistan

News

‘We have the software to cope with rapid changes’: Tigo Energy on the distributed energy data deluge

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Adani Green Energy expands solar and renewables portfolios in 2024 financial year

News

LONGi unveils heterojunction back-contact cell with record 27.3% conversion efficiency

News

Renewables manufacturing was 4% of 2023 GDP growth

News

Highland Materials’ US silicon production could be ‘game changer’ for US solar

News

US adds 100,000 clean energy manufacturing jobs since IRA, over one quarter solar

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
sma solar inverters in germany
“SMA Solar CEO Jürgen Reinert said its falling sales figures were “a temporary effect because end customer demand remains fundamentally robust worldwide.” Image: SMA Solar

German solar inverter manufacturer SMA Solar has published its financial results for the first quarter of the year, which include falling sales in the home and commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors, but “significant sales growth” in the large-scale and project sector.

The company reported the most significant growth in the large-scale sector, which saw sales almost double from €123.7 million (US$132.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023 to €228.7 million (US$245.8 million) in the first quarter of 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

However, sales in other sectors fell between the first quarters of 2023 and 2024, from €163.3 million (US$175.5 million) to €62.6 million (US$67.3 million) in the home solutions sector, and from €80.2 million (US$86.2 million) to €70.5 million (US$75.8 million) in the C&I sector. This, along with “an increase in the group’s cost base” helped lowered the company’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation from €60 million in the first quarter of 2023 to €49.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.

SMA Solar’s leadership remains optimistic, however, arguing that many of these losses stem from macro-economic factors that will pass in time, such as the oversupply of solar products to the European market.

“We had a good start to the fiscal year in terms of sales, despite the decline in the home and C&I segments which we believe is only a temporary effect because end customer demand remains fundamentally robust worldwide,” said Jürgen Reinert, SMA Solar CEO. “The installation, expansion and modernisation of solar and battery systems will become much more attractive, especially for companies and tradespeople.”

Graph showing SMA Solar inverter sales by quarter. Credit: SMA Solar

Despite the company’s recent financial struggles, 2023 was a very positive year for its inverter sales. The graph above illustrates how SMA Solar sold more inverters in the first three quarters of 2023 than the entirety of 2022, and that the company’s annual inverter sales have almost tripled since 2018.

To an extent, this is a positive development, and follows growing interest in expanding the German solar sector, which has been put into law with the passing of the Solarpaket legislation. The company has also started construction on its so-called “Gigawatt Factory” that will double its annual German inverter manufacturing capacity from 20GW to 40GW.

However, there are growing concerns about the viability of solar manufacturing in the long-term across Europe.

Earlier this year, Johan Lindahl, secretary general of the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) told PV Tech Premium that Europe could lose its entire PV manufacturing industry, due to the availability of low-cost Chinese solar products, and German solar manufacturers, including SMA Solar and Meyer Berger, have announced plans to invest in new manufacturing facilities in the US.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
europe, financial results, germany, inverters, manufacturing, sales, sma solar

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Italy bans solar on agricultural land

News

Highland Materials’ US silicon production could be ‘game changer’ for US solar

News

‘Game changer’: Highland Materials to invest in US polysilicon production amid plummeting market prices

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Cypress Creek Renewables brings online 208MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Increasing the usable energy of home battery storage: Anker’s modular design and innovative optimiser technology

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
May 22, 2024
London, UK
© Solar Media Limited 2024