Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Interviews

‘Europe’s solar market is being shaped by co-location, regulation and growing tension’

By Will Norman
April 10, 2026
Power Plants, Manufacturing, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

‘Europe’s solar market is being shaped by co-location, regulation and growing tension’

Features, Interviews

California regulator rejects community solar pricing model, triggering industry backlash

News

European solar PV module price increase in March 2026 ‘may prove temporary’, says sun.store

News

Levanta Renewables awards EPC contract to China Energy Engineering Group

News

Maine passes balcony solar law, Virginia and Colorado to follow

News

India becomes third largest country for solar PV capacity

News

Array to supply OmniTrack solar trackers for Pekintas’ 260MW solar project

News

Why fundamental research in photovoltaics remains critical for an established technology

Features, Long Reads

Australia’s Bellevue Gold achieves 90% renewable energy at off-grid mine in March

News

Novar acquires 100MW solar PV plant in Germany, potential to co-locate 160MWh BESS

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The focus on localised production is “creating a widening gap between the demands of policy makers and the reality of the technologies being deployed,” Montgomery said. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

Europe’s solar and storage industries are shifting, as the boom period of the last two years fades and global events put increased strain on energy markets and prices.

Ahead of the SolarPlus Europe 2026 summit in Milan next week, PV Tech spoke with Sarah Montgomery, founder and head of Infyos, a supplier procurement and due diligence platform, about her perspective on the biggest questions in the industry today.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Montgomery is speaking at the SolarPlus Europe 2026 conference next week, where leading figures from Europe’s solar industry will gather to discuss the current and future state of the sector. You can find out more about the event here.

PV Tech: What are the defining features of Europe’s solar market in 2026?

Sarah Montgomery: Europe’s solar market in 2026 is being shaped by colocation, regulation, and growing tension between localisation ambitions and manufacturing realities.

Colocation is becoming a necessity for many solar developers. With solar revenue cannibalisation increasingly eroding returns on standalone projects, developers across European markets are diversifying into colocated Solar-BESS projects or standalone BESS altogether.

Increased pressure on supply chain localisation embedded in policy frameworks like the Industrial Accelerator Act will face the realities of China’s dominance in solar & BESS manufacturing, creating a widening gap between the demands of policy makers and the reality of the technologies being deployed.

At the same time, new and incoming regulation such as the EU Battery Regulation, EU Forced Labour Regulation, and the EU Cyber Act is putting pressure on solar and BESS developers to establish greater traceability and control in their upstream supply chains. Developers and manufacturers need to ensure they are ready for the increased regulation to ensure bankable projects. In the near term at least, achieving that transparency will mean navigating supply chains where Chinese manufacturers continue to dominate.

Sarah Montgomery, founder and CEO of Infyos.

What are the biggest challenges facing the sector?

The most immediate challenge is navigating volatile CAPEX while maintaining stable IRR. Lithium carbonate prices have increased almost 200% in nine months, and China’s reduction of VAT rebates from 9% to 6% has pushed BESS prices up by as much as 15%, enough to kill the financial viability of some projects entirely.

Meanwhile, compressed revenues across the solar supply chain are driving manufacturers to diversify into BESS, flooding the market with new entrants. This creates more optionality for developers on the surface, but a more complex supplier landscape to navigate. As the line between established and new BESS suppliers blurs, developers face a growing challenge in identifying which suppliers have the credibility, track record, and financial resilience to be trusted long-term partners.

How can those challenges be overcome?

Progress requires building European capabilities while staying pragmatic about today’s supply chain realities.

The first shift is greater collaboration with Chinese manufacturers, whose scale and expertise are genuine assets for the energy transition. Joint ventures can accelerate deployment while developing complementary European capabilities.

Localisation targets also need to reflect where manufacturing actually sits today, backed by real financial and technical support. Ambition without delivery mechanisms that accept market realities only widen the gap between policy and deployment.

 How big a role is AI playing in your operations?

The developers we work with want to manage increasing supply chain risks and regulation requirements, but the manual workload to stay compliant is enormous and landing on teams already running at capacity against tight financing timelines and COD milestones. Which is where AI can make a significant impact.

By automating supply chain risk management, traceability and supplier engagement, the Infyos platform dramatically reduces the manual burden on developers to ensure their projects and supply chains remain bankable.

In practice, this has enabled developers up against FID timelines to achieve financier-approved supply chain due diligence in under two weeks. By removing the manual work with AI, teams have capacity for the decisions that actually require human judgment and do not have to choose between staying bankable and staying on schedule.

Does increased uncertainty and volatility offer any opportunities for the solar and energy storage industries?

Energy price volatility strengthens the case for alternatives. With renewables at cost parity with oil and gas, diversification away from fossil fuels creates clear opportunity for solar, BESS and wider renewables deployment.

Capital markets are already reflecting this: since the US and Israel attacked Iran, China’s top battery makers have gained over US$70bn in market capitalisation. CATL (up 19%), BYD (up 22%) and Sungrow (up 19%) all outperformed Chevron (up 8%), ExxonMobil (up 5%) and BP (up 15%), despite a 47% rise in oil prices over the same period.

BESS stands to benefit through near-term arbitrage as energy price spreads widen, alongside longer-term deployment tailwinds. Though conflict-driven disruptions are also causing project delays, exposing the vulnerability of global renewable supply chains.

How realistic is the notion that the fallout from the conflict in the Middle East will have an accelerating effect on European solar PV?

The impact of the Middle East conflict won’t materialise in the European solar PV industry immediately. Ongoing geopolitical instability has made the risks of Europe’s fossil fuel import dependency clear, and renewable assets are firmly at the centre of the energy independence conversation. But the practical barriers are still present. Grid connection queues are still one of the biggest constraints on solar and BESS growth across Europe. Shifting deployment pipelines will require shorter queues, more mature supply chains, and financing appetite to match.

How significant do you think the EU Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) will be in supporting the continent’s renewables manufacturing industry?

The IAA is a meaningful step. Its focus on end-system manufacturing gives Europe a genuine foothold in the value chain, creating jobs and building industrial know-how in the process. But it leaves the upstream supply chain largely untouched, and Europe’s reliance on China for polysilicon, wafers, cells and modules remains firmly in place. Closing that gap will require manufacturing expertise, factory infrastructure, and an investment environment stable enough to absorb the significant CAPEX commitments these projects require. Northvolt is a recent and relevant reminder of how difficult that journey can be, even with substantial public and private backing.

Is it important that Europe has a robust domestic solar manufacturing industry? Is it realistic? Why?

Solar is becoming critical infrastructure for European energy security, and with China controlling around 80% of global solar module output, this level of concentration creates risk.

Full domestic independence is not a near-term reality. Structural cost disadvantages in energy and labour mean Europe cannot compete with China at scale on price. The realistic ambition is targeted capability in the most strategically critical parts of the value chain, built through structured partnerships and joint ventures that transfer knowledge over time.

The central policy challenge is managing the trade-off realistically. Domestic manufacturing carries a cost premium, and the risk of pushing localisation too hard is that it raises the cost of deployment. Building long-term industrial capability and maintaining near-term deployment momentum are both essential to energy security and policy will need to advance both without letting one come at the expense of the other.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
Co-location, europe, Industrial Accelerator Act, infyos, Iran war, pv power plants, solar manufacturing, solar pv

Read Next

The proposed decision is not yet final and is scheduled to be considered at the Commission’s 14 May 2026 Business Meeting at the earliest. Image: CCSU.

California regulator rejects community solar pricing model, triggering industry backlash

April 10, 2026
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has issued a proposed decision rejecting a solar industry-backed Net Value Billing Tariff (NVBT) for community solar programmes, and instead advancing a compensation framework based on the Avoided Cost Calculator (ACC).  
trina solar

European solar PV module price increase in March 2026 ‘may prove temporary’, says sun.store

April 10, 2026
The selling price of solar PV module technology types in Europe has continued to increase in March 2026, according to the latest report from online solar marketplace sun.store.
Solar PV array system

Levanta Renewables awards EPC contract to China Energy Engineering Group

April 10, 2026
Singapore-based renewables firm Levanta Renewables has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with China Energy Engineering Group (CEEC) for a solar-plus-storage project in the Philippines.
Tata Power's Neemuch solar project in India.

India becomes third largest country for solar PV capacity

April 10, 2026
India has become the third-largest country by installed renewable energy capacity, reaching 274.68, with over 150GW of solar PV capacity, according to statistics from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).
Image: Array Technologies via LinkedIn.

Array to supply OmniTrack solar trackers for Pekintas’ 260MW solar project

April 10, 2026
Array Technologies will deploy its OmniTrack terrain-following tracker system at a 260MW solar PV project being developed by Turkish company Pekintas.
Oxford PV
Premium

Why fundamental research in photovoltaics remains critical for an established technology

April 10, 2026
Despite PV’s maturity, a new paper argues that its growing global significance makes ongoing research essential.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

California moves ahead with balcony solar bill

News

TNO claims ‘world’s first’ perovskite solar roof tile

News

Novar acquires 100MW solar PV plant in Germany, potential to co-locate 160MWh BESS

News

South Australia opens tender for large-scale renewables under Australian-first legislation

News

Australia’s Bellevue Gold achieves 90% renewable energy at off-grid mine in March

News

Origis secures US$118 million in tax equity for California solar-plus-storage project

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland