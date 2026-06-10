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Trinasolar tandem module reaches record 907W power output

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Modules, Manufacturing, New Technology, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Africa & Middle East, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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Signing ceremony between Trinasolar and Ecohope Solar for 600MW module distribution deal
In related news from Trinasolar, the manufacturer signed an MoU to distribute 600MW of its Vertex N G3 modules. Image: Trinasolar.

Solar manufacturer Trinasolar has reached a record peak power output of 907W and a full-area efficiency of 29.2% for a perovskite/crystalline silicon tandem module.

Verified by German testing company TÜV SÜD, this is the latest record set by the Chinese manufacturer and the 41st time it set a record for solar PV technology.

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In a little bit over a year, Trinasolar has increased its tandem module power from 808W (achieved in March 2025) to 907W. In between, the company had achieved a record power output of 829W in June 2025.

This latest development from Trinasolar in perovskite/crystalline silicon tandem technology is built upon the company’s 210mm large-area tandem cell technology system.

According to the company, the research and development team addressed key technical challenges by improving the uniformity of perovskite thin films, upgrading interfacial passivation solutions, and optimising spectral absorption matching for tandem structures. These efforts have delivered improvements in both conversion efficiency and operational stability of tandem cells, which has been a longstanding concern for the commercialisation of perovskite modules.

The manufacturer added that the tandem module for which it reached a new power output record is based on a standard industrial area and fully complies with mainstream industry specifications, demonstrating strong commercial potential beyond laboratory-scale demonstrations.

Trinasolar signs 600MW module distribution MoU across Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa

On top of setting a new power output record for a tandem module, Trinasolar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with solar PV and energy storage system solutions provider Ecohope Solar to distribute 600MW of its latest Vertex G3 modules.

Signed last week during trade show SNEC 2026, the distribution agreement will support residential and commercial solar projects across Southeast Asia (with Thailand as a key market), the Middle East (with the Gulf Cooperation Council as a key focus region) and Africa.

The distribution of Trinasolar’s latest Vertex N G3 and Vertex S+ G3 modules will span the next three years. The modules offer a power output of up to 760W and an efficiency of up to 24.5%.

module supply, mou, perovskite, power output, record, tandem module, trinasolar, tuv sud

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