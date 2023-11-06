EV charging company signs PPAs for 100GWh of Netherlands solar and wind

The solar portion of the deal is expected to be operational in January 2024, whilst the wind project will be complete in January 2025. PV Tech contacted Allego for confirmation of the nameplate capacities of the projects. According to Energy Solutions Group’s website, the company currently has 365MWp of solar PV capacity in development in the Netherlands.

Allego said that the PPAs were expected to “enable Allego to stabilise its input cost base and minimise the impact of commodity price volatility on its operational and margin profile while sourcing renewable solar and wind energy.”

Mathieu Bonnet, CEO at Allego said: “PPAs have proven to be an effective and competitive tool to achieve two key objectives for Allego: providing 100% renewable energy to our network and minimising input cost volatility. We secured these PPA contracts at favorable fixed prices, which in turn increases the overall attractiveness and margin of our energy procurement strategy.

“By sourcing local, green energy to our network, we expect to be able to maximise the industry-wide shift to electric mobility. These PPAs we have signed with Energy Solutions Group are tangible progress in our journey for a more sustainable future for all.”

The company has now signed PPAs for six renewables generation plants, aiming to fulfil 80% of its electricity needs with PPAs and the remaining 20% with local green certificates.