Nordic Solar powers 100MW solar PV in Lithuania

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Europe

Nordic Solar inaugurates Lithuania's largest solar PV plant with a capacity of 100MW
The 100MW Molėtai solar park, from Nordic Solar, was connected to the Lithuanian grid in April. Image: Lithuania’s Ministry of Energy.

Danish solar developer Nordic Solar has powered a 100MW PV plant in Lithuania, the country’s largest operational solar project.

Located in Molėtai, eastern Lithuania, over 150,000 bifacial solar modules have been installed at the PV plant, along with an electrical substation.

“Lithuania has set ambitious energy goals – increasing national electricity generation to complete energy independence. We are moving towards this goal and doing our best to have a sustainable and high added value energy industry,” said Daiva Garbaliauskaitė, Lithuania’s deputy minister of Energy.

Even though the Baltic countries – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – suffer from a lack of land availability, these make it up for faster development of solar PV projects (Premium access) and more attractive for developers. Last year, Lithuanian renewables developer invested €179 million (US$192 million) to build nearly 200MW of solar PV in the Baltics, while in August 2023 developer European Energy revealed that it is building a 65MW PV farm in the municipality of Anyksciai, Lithuania.

Interest in solar PV in Lithuania continues to grow, with the country having installed 1.3GW of solar PV capacity so far, according to the country’s ministry of energy. In its updated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), the country increased its target by sixfold from 0.8GW to 5.1GW of installed solar capacity by 2030.

baltics, commissioned projects, lithuania, Nordic Solar, operational launch, pv power plants

