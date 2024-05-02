US shingle provider GAF Energy opens 250MW manufacturing plant in Texas

The 450,000 square foot factory will produce GAF Energy’s Timberline solar shingles. In July 2022, the company announced a plan to build the new manufacturing factory in Texas. GAF Energy completed the construction of it in November 2023.

In 2021, GAF Energy built its first combined R&D and manufacturing base in the US. The company’s management said the co-location of R&D and manufacturing will be of “huge benefit” for both the scientists “pushing the envelope on what’s possible for the product, and the engineers responsible for rolling it off the line.”

The US’ rooftop solar sector has grown significantly over the past years. PV Tech reported that the production of small-scale solar installations increased by ten times between 2012 and 2022, but the US has only tapped into a small fraction of the technical potential of rooftop solar, which is the major contributor towards small-scale solar installations.