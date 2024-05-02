Subscribe To Premium
US shingle provider GAF Energy opens 250MW manufacturing plant in Texas

By Simon Yuen
US shingle provider GAF Energy opens 250MW manufacturing plant in Texas

US PV module supply under the microscope: ‘Trade regulations unlikely to include extra countries in the short term’

Stäubli announces ‘multi-million-dollar’ plan to expand US manufacturing capacity

Fraunhofer ISE researchers use fine screen printing to reduce silver in HJT cells

US DOE to award US$20 million in funding for solar cells and cadmium telluride research

Brookfield, Microsoft ink largest renewables offtake agreement with 10.5GW of power

First Solar breaks module production record with 3.6GW in Q1 2024

REC Silicon to ship polysilicon from Moses Lake plant in Q2

Southern Power to add 180MW of capacity to Millers Branch solar farm in Texas

First Solar to supply 457MW modules to Goldman Sachs Renewable Power spin-out MN8

GAF-Energy
GAF Energy grows its capacity to 300MW after opening the manufacturing plant in Texas. Image: solar shingle provider

US-based solar shingle provider GAF Energy has opened a 250MW solar shingle factory in Georgetown, Texas.

The company, a subsidiary of industrial group Standard Industries, said the latest solar shingle factory will “increase its capacity by 500%” and bring total production of its solar shingle to 300MW annually, meaning that the factory boasts a manufacturing capacity of 250MW. 

The 450,000 square foot factory will produce GAF Energy’s Timberline solar shingles. In July 2022, the company announced a plan to build the new manufacturing factory in Texas. GAF Energy completed the construction of it in November 2023. 

In 2021, GAF Energy built its first combined R&D and manufacturing base in the US. The company’s management said the co-location of R&D and manufacturing will be of “huge benefit” for both the scientists “pushing the envelope on what’s possible for the product, and the engineers responsible for rolling it off the line.”

The US’ rooftop solar sector has grown significantly over the past years. PV Tech reported that the production of small-scale solar installations increased by ten times between 2012 and 2022, but the US has only tapped into a small fraction of the technical potential of rooftop solar, which is the major contributor towards small-scale solar installations.

