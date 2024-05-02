Stäubli announces ‘multi-million-dollar’ plan to expand US manufacturing capacity

“We plan to steadily increase our made-in-America products at these manufacturing facilities,” announced Brian Mills, Stäubli head of renewable energy, North America.

“Increasing our already established solar connector manufacturing footprint in the US puts Stäubli in a strong position to support the increasing demand for domestically made components driven in part by the IRA of 2022.”

When asked about the company’s plans, a Stäubli spokesperson told PV Tech that it could not yet provide a specific number of new jobs, or put a figure on the value of the company’s investment into the expanded facilities. However, Mills noted that the company has plans for a “multi-million-dollar expansion” to grow North American manufacturing capacity.

“We are making cable connectors, cable assemblies, and bespoke [and] custom products for large Tier 1 manufacturers,” Mills told PV Tech. “As far as the magnitude of investments, Stäubli has a multi-million-dollar expansion plan to grow North American produced standard and custom products that we have been implementing over the last several years that will be continuing and expanding through this decade.”

The news is the latest in the growing US solar manufacturing sector, following the announcement of Vietnamese manufacturer Boviet Solar of plans to build a combined 4GW of combined cell and module production capacity in North Carolina.