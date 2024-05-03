Subscribe To Premium
Ecoprogetti installs 250MW automated module production line at Bulgarian plant

By Will Norman
Virginia passes law to allow third-party solar financing

Fortnum sells remaining stake in 185MW Indian solar portfolio to Gentari

US shingle provider GAF Energy opens 250MW manufacturing plant in Texas

US PV module supply under the microscope: ‘Trade regulations unlikely to include extra countries in the short term’

Stäubli announces ‘multi-million-dollar’ plan to expand US manufacturing capacity

Fraunhofer ISE researchers use fine screen printing to reduce silver in HJT cells

US DOE to award US$20 million in funding for solar cells and cadmium telluride research

Brookfield, Microsoft ink largest renewables offtake agreement with 10.5GW of power

First Solar breaks module production record with 3.6GW in Q1 2024

The site is owned by Bulgarian company Solar Panel Eood and will produce solar modules in an automated process with “100% European materials”. Image: Ecoprogetti

Italian solar manufacturing machinery producer Ecoprogetti has installed a new, 250MW automated production line at a plant in Bulgaria.

The company said that its automated technology is suitable for producing both Passivated Emitter/Rear Contact (PERC) and Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) cells and modules. It also said that the production line contained “state-of-the-art testing equipment” which enabled it to offer 30-year warranties on the modules.

In a public statement, Ecoprogretti said: “Every stage of the production process has been meticulously optimised to ensure maximum efficiency and precision with the fewest possible manpower. The machines supplied to Solar Panel Eood are of the highest automation level, with advanced methods of full traceability and production monitoring.”

Solar Power Eood is a fairly unknown quantity, though some Bulgarian media outlets covered the announcement of a factory plan in March 2023.

Whilst small, this announcement is still another brick in the wall of reshoring Europe’s solar manufacturing industry. Ecoprogretti is headquartered in Italy with offices in the Philippines, India, the US and the UAE and claims that its manufacturing equipment is “100% made in Europe”.

Whilst direct silicon-based solar manufacturing has been stumbling in Europe, equipment manufacturing may be on more stable footing. PV Tech head of research Finlay Colville said in February that “PV production equipment and materials suppliers with facilities in Europe are seeing an uptick in order activity.” He also highlighted the significance of the expanding manufacturing bases in India and the US for these companies.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
Subscribe to Newsletter

