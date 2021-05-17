Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Extreme heat may cause energy shortfalls in California this summer as solar output falls – NERC

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Extreme heat may cause energy shortfalls in California this summer as solar output falls – NERC

News

Portugal plans auction for 500MW of floating PV this September

News

ERG to invest €1.9 billion in renewables development

News

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

News

Portuguese grid operator targets €900m investment to enable renewables transition

News

Spain could deploy 3.5GW of additional self-consumption PV thanks to new grants

News

Study suggests new route for perovskite solar cells

News

Solar sector ‘must remain vigilant’ in meeting human rights standards, trade body says

News

ACORE: Transmission ITC could spur 42GW of wind and solar capacity

News

Greek solar sector looks to overcome grid issues and limited land availability

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: IRENA.

California could be at risk of energy shortfalls this summer because of above-normal temperatures impacting solar output, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) has warned.

The organisation, which monitors and assesses the reliability of the US’ bulk power system, said up to 11GW of additional transfers are expected to be needed in late afternoon to offset reduced solar output in California this summer, in contrast to 1GW of transfer needed on a normal peak day.

Meanwhile, Texas, New England and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) – which delivers power across 15 US states and the Canadian province of Manitoba – are expected to have an “elevated risk” of energy shortfalls this summer.

The announcements were made during NERC’s quarterly board of trustees meeting. “We have consistently signalled the need to be cognizant of reliability issues as we navigate this transition to a cleaner energy future and the need to manage the pace of change,” said NERC CEO Jim Robb.

The projections for this summer follow a 2020 wildfire season in California that scorched more than 4.2 million acres of land and damaged or destroyed over 10,000 structures.

While solar PV’s efficiency drops during extreme temperatures, output was also affected by airborne particles from wildfires blocking out sunlight. Average solar generation in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) area in the first two weeks of September declined nearly 30% from the July 2020 average, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Meanwhile, California governor Gavin Newsom has tabled a revision to the state’s budget which includes the provision of US$350 million of support for “pre-commercial long-duration storage projects”, described as critical to the success of electricity system decarbonisation in the state. More detail on this story can be read on sister publication Energy-Storage.news.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
california, canada, miso, North American Electric Reliability Corporation, power outages, texas, united states, wildfires

Read Next

Swell Energy readies solar-plus-storage VPP offer for SCE customers ahead of wildfire season

May 11, 2021
Solar-plus-storage is on offer from Swell Energy to Southern California Edison (SCE) customers enrolling in its two virtual power plant (VPP) programs, which are set to boost local resilience.

Ørsted completes first utility-scale solar-plus-storage system in US

May 7, 2021
Danish utility giant Ørsted has completed its first utility-scale solar-plus-storage facility in the US.

Nextracker progresses with planned initial public offering

April 29, 2021
California-headquartered solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker is moving forward with a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of the company.
PV Tech Premium

How proposed Texas law changes are threatening to ‘undermine the economics of solar projects’

April 27, 2021
The fallout from February’s winter storm in Texas could see new legislation enacted that would shift the cost of ancillary services onto renewable energy projects, potentially derailing solar deployment in a state that is currently on track to surpass California and become the US’ leading PV market. Jules Scully speaks to the market to determine the risk posed to solar as a result.

New York launches fifth annual solicitation for large-scale renewables projects

April 26, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said more than 20 large-scale renewables projects will be under construction in the state this year, as he announced its latest clean energy solicitation.

Biden commits to halving US emissions in week of new climate pledges

April 23, 2021
President Joe Biden has said this is the “decisive decade” for combating climate change, as he unveiled a new goal to at least half US emissions by 2030.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

News

Portuguese grid operator targets €900m investment to enable renewables transition

News

Study suggests new route for perovskite solar cells

News

Solar sector ‘must remain vigilant’ in meeting human rights standards, trade body says

News

ACORE: Transmission ITC could spur 42GW of wind and solar capacity

News

Greek solar sector looks to overcome grid issues and limited land availability

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021