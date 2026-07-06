FuturaSun launches ‘anti-soiling’ module line

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Kastus’ True Rays technology “combines photocatalytic activity with a hydrophilic surface,” which FuturaSun said reduces the accumulation of dust and organic matter on the modules “while enhancing the natural cleaning effect of rainfall.” The company claimed that the nanotechnology will remain effective “throughout the module’s lifetime” without altering its electrical architecture or standard manufacturing processes.

FuturaSun claimed: “The integration of this technology in the Silk Nova Pure modules delivers several key benefits, including:

Reduced PV energy losses caused by surface soiling

Higher light transmission through the front glass

More consistent energy production over time

Reduced cleaning frequency for the modules

Improved lifetime energy yield

Enhanced long-term return on investment”.

The modules will be available for residential, C&I and utility-scale applications.

FuturaSun currently produces solar modules at a facility in China and has previously announced plans to establish a 10GW n-type solar cell plant near the city of Huai’an. It has also received EU funding to establish a 1.4GW high-efficiency module production facility at its headquarters in Italy. The site will reportedly produce back contact (BC) technology modules, with plans to enter operations in 2029.