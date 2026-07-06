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FuturaSun launches ‘anti-soiling’ module line

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Modules
Europe

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FuturaSun has been selected by the European Commission to fund a solar PV module assembly line
A rendering of FuturaSun’s planned BC module production facility in Italy. Image: FuturaSun

Italian solar manufacturer FuturaSun has launched a range of “anti-soiling” PV modules, which it claims can improve energy yield and reduce losses.

The Silk Nova Pure modules use anti-soiling technology from Ireland-based nanotechnology company Kastus Technologies integrated directly into the module glass.

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Kastus’ True Rays technology “combines photocatalytic activity with a hydrophilic surface,” which FuturaSun said reduces the accumulation of dust and organic matter on the modules “while enhancing the natural cleaning effect of rainfall.” The company claimed that the nanotechnology will remain effective “throughout the module’s lifetime” without altering its electrical architecture or standard manufacturing processes.

FuturaSun claimed: “The integration of this technology in the Silk Nova Pure modules delivers several key benefits, including:

  • Reduced PV energy losses caused by surface soiling
  • Higher light transmission through the front glass
  • More consistent energy production over time
  • Reduced cleaning frequency for the modules
  • Improved lifetime energy yield
  • Enhanced long-term return on investment”.

The modules will be available for residential, C&I and utility-scale applications.

FuturaSun currently produces solar modules at a facility in China and has previously announced plans to establish a 10GW n-type solar cell plant near the city of Huai’an. It has also received EU funding to establish a 1.4GW high-efficiency module production facility at its headquarters in Italy. The site will reportedly produce back contact (BC) technology modules, with plans to enter operations in 2029.

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