GameChange to supply trackers for 380MWp Queensland PV project

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According to the firm, its terrain-following tracker was chosen for its ability to accommodate challenging site conditions while reducing earthworks and supporting construction efficiency. The project will also deploy the company’s HailStow and MaxGen technologies, which are designed to provide autonomous tracker stow during hail events and optimise energy generation.

“Lower Wonga is an important project for us, representing another significant step in our growth in Australia and reflecting the growing demand for utility-scale solar infrastructure designed for diverse site conditions,” said Vaibhav Joshi, Managing director – Oceania and Southeast Asia, GameChange Energy. “Australia continues to be an important market for GameChange Energy, and we are pleased to support this project alongside Lightsource bp and INTEC Energy Solutions.”

The Lower Wonga Solar Farm adds to GameChange’s presence in the Australian utility-scale PV market, where terrain-following tracker systems are increasingly being adopted to reduce civil works on complex project sites.

Further details on the project’s construction schedule and commissioning timeline were not disclosed.

Recently, the tracker manufacturer has signed a flurry of supply deals. In March 2026, GameChange secured a contract to supply 258MWp of solar trackers for a solar-plus-storage project in Egypt.

The company signed an agreement with EPC contractor Hassan Allam Construction to deploy its Genius Tracker systems at the Benban project, which was being developed by Infinity Power. The project combined 200MW of solar PV with 120MWh of battery energy storage, with the tracker system selected to withstand the site’s high temperatures and dusty conditions.

While in February, the company signed a contract to supply its Genius Tracker system for the 1.2GW Bisha Solar PV independent power project in Saudi Arabia. The project is being developed by ACWA Power and built by EPC contractor Larsen & Toubro in the country’s Asir Province. GameChange Solar said the award reflected its expanding manufacturing footprint in Saudi Arabia, where it had established 6GW of annual production capacity.