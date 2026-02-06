Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

GameChange wins 1.2GW Saudi tracker order

By Ben Willis
February 6, 2026
Power Plants, Balance of System
Africa & Middle East, Americas

Latest

Green Genius commissions 120.8MW solar project in Latvia

News

GameChange wins 1.2GW Saudi tracker order

News

Australia launches formal investigation into solar waste management

News

GSC: Africa adds record 4.5GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025

News

Sunwafe selects Tresca to build its 20GW ingot/wafer manufacturing facility in Spain

News

IRENA: Vietnam is cheapest country for domestic solar production

News

Drone-based cleaning agent released for agrivoltaic systems

News

Turkey, Saudi Arabia sign 5GW renewables development agreement, 2GW solar PV in phase one

News

What are the latest issues with TOPCon solar panels?

News

26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub secures AU$21 million ARENA boost for Pilbara green hydrogen push

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
GameChange Solar is to supply its Genius Tracker system for the Bisha solar project in Saudia Arabia. Image: GameChange Solar.

GameChange Solar is to supply its trackers for a 1.2GW PV power plant in Saudi Arabia.

The US-headquartered tracker producer said it had won an order to supply its Genius Tracker system for the Bisha Solar PV Independent Power Plant.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The project is being developed by Saudi-based ACWA Power and built by engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm L&T in Saudi’s Asir Province.

It forms part of Saudi’s expanding renewables pipeline under its Public Investment Fund programme. This is supporting a buildout of large-scale renewable energy projects to help the kingdom reach its goal of generating 50% of its electricity from renewables by 2030.  

GameChange Solar said its expanded manufacturing presence in Saudi Arabia, with 6GW of annual capacity, strengthens the company’s ability to support large-scale projects with dependable regional supply.

“Bisha demands reliability, and that is what our platform is built to deliver. The experience we have across a wide range of projects, the consistency of our manufacturing and the operating results we’ve achieved globally form the foundation of our work here. Our focus is to support the Kingdom with technology that performs in real conditions,” said Vikas Bansal,  GameChange Solar’s international CEO.

Saudi Arabia has become a favoured destination for solar supply chain manufacturing, with rival tracker producer, Nextpower, recently announcing plans to open a 12GW plant in the kingdom later this year.

gamechange solar, mena, saudi arabia, trackers

Read Next

Turkey Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar signs agreement with Saudi Arabia to develop 5GW of renewables in Turkey

Turkey, Saudi Arabia sign 5GW renewables development agreement, 2GW solar PV in phase one

February 5, 2026
The governments of Turkey and Saudi Arabia have signed a 5GW renewables agreement to develop power plants in the former country.
Solar PV plant

GameChange Solar launches distributed generation division

January 28, 2026
Solar PV tracker supplier GameChange Solar has launched a distributed generation division to cater to commercial and industrial (C&I) and community solar markets.
A Nextpower project.

Nextpower begins testing power conversion technology

January 28, 2026
Solar PV solutions provider Nextpower has begun testing products in its new power-conversion line, with initial pilot deployments scheduled for later this year.
MENA region to have the highest renewable capacity growth between 2024 to 2040 - DNV

DNV: MENA to add 860GW new solar PV by 2040

January 14, 2026
DNV has forecast that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will add 860GW of new solar PV by 2040.
A Nextpower project.

Nextpower to open 12GW solar PV tracker Saudi facility in Q2 2026

January 12, 2026
Solar PV solutions provider Nextpower has finalised its Saudi joint venture formation, Nextpower Arabia, which is building a manufacturing facility in the country.
The Al Khushaybi PV project.

Trinasolar secures solar PV module and tracker supply deals with ACWA Power

January 6, 2026
Leading Chinese module manufacturer Trinasolar has announced two new agreements with ACWA Power for projects in Saudi Arabia.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

GSC: Africa adds record 4.5GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025

News

26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub secures AU$21 million ARENA boost for Pilbara green hydrogen push

News

Australia launches formal investigation into solar waste management

News

Hybridise or die: Solar and storage valuations under pressure

News

What are the latest issues with TOPCon solar panels?

News

Sunwafe selects Tresca to build its 20GW ingot/wafer manufacturing facility in Spain

News

Upcoming Events

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA