GameChange wins 1.2GW Saudi tracker order

The project is being developed by Saudi-based ACWA Power and built by engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm L&T in Saudi’s Asir Province.

It forms part of Saudi’s expanding renewables pipeline under its Public Investment Fund programme. This is supporting a buildout of large-scale renewable energy projects to help the kingdom reach its goal of generating 50% of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

GameChange Solar said its expanded manufacturing presence in Saudi Arabia, with 6GW of annual capacity, strengthens the company’s ability to support large-scale projects with dependable regional supply.

“Bisha demands reliability, and that is what our platform is built to deliver. The experience we have across a wide range of projects, the consistency of our manufacturing and the operating results we’ve achieved globally form the foundation of our work here. Our focus is to support the Kingdom with technology that performs in real conditions,” said Vikas Bansal, GameChange Solar’s international CEO.

Saudi Arabia has become a favoured destination for solar supply chain manufacturing, with rival tracker producer, Nextpower, recently announcing plans to open a 12GW plant in the kingdom later this year.