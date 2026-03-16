GameChange Solar secures 258MW Egypt tracker deal

US solar tracker producer GameChange Solar will supply 258MWp worth of solar trackers to a solar-plus-storage project in Egypt.
The company signed a contract with Hassan Allam Constructions – the project’s EPC contractor – to deploy its Genius Tracker systems at the project in Benban, Egypt. The project, which GameChange called “one of the largest in the region”, is being developed by Infinity Power.
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GameChange Solar said the Benban project will integrate 200MW of solar PV capacity with 120MWh of battery energy storage. Given the geography of the region, the company said the project required products that can withstand high heat and high levels of dust. It said that the Benban project will deploy GameChange’s 1R × 4 string tracker architecture, “engineered for the site’s terrain and civil requirements.”
In an interview with PV Tech Premium last week, Phil Vyhanek, CEO of GameChange Solar’s parent company, GameChange Energy, said that the company was offering more bespoke tracker solutions specifically engineered for a given project, as PV project requirements become more technical and developers look to optimise energy production from sites, often in challenging locales.
Anirudha Sharma, vice president – business development (India, MENA and CIS), GameChange Solar, said: “Our systems are engineered for the high-heat and high-dust conditions common across the Middle East and North Africa, and our teams have steadily expanded their on-ground capability to support fast-moving utility-scale programmes.
“The MENA region is a strategic priority for GameChange Solar, and with this order, our cumulative capacity in the region rises to 6.7GWp, reflecting the trust placed in our technology and our execution.”
In February, the company announced it had successfully won a contract to supply trackers to a 1.2GW project from Saudi developer ACWA Power, for its Bisha Solar PV Independent Power Plant in Saudi Arabia.