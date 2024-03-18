Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Generadora Metropolitana to power 480MW PV plant, Chile’s ‘largest’

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

LONGi reportedly to layoff 30% of workforce

News

Generadora Metropolitana to power 480MW PV plant, Chile’s ‘largest’

News

Understanding the consequences of switching to a predictive O&M strategy

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Silfab, Solarcycle in US-made recycled solar glass deal

News

Econous Green Energy to build 600MW solar PV plant in Romania

News

BayWa r.e. launches Ampero platform for AI management of renewable energy assets

News

Poland to invest US$16 billion in new transmission lines by 2034, supports 45GW of solar PV

News

Bulgaria launches tenders to add 1.43GW of renewables to grid

News

FTC Solar reports financial stabilisation following leadership change

News

EU passes supply chain audit law after prolonged delays

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Generadora Metropolitana energised the substation of Chile's largest solar PV plant, CEME1 with 480MW capacity
Generadora Metropolitana’s 480MW solar PV plant is located in the region of Antofagasta, Chile. Image: Generadora Metropolitana via LinkedIn

Chilean energy developer Generadora Metropolitana, owned by French utility EDF and Chilean independent power producer AME, has started the energisation process of a 480MW solar PV plant in Chile.

Located in the region of Antofagasta, known for having one of the highest irradiation levels in the world, the CEME1 project will be Chile’s largest solar PV plant, once powered, according to Diego Hollweck, general manager at Generadora Metropolitana.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company aims to inaugurate the plant and finish the interconnection process in the first half of this year. Nearly 900,000 solar panels were installed at the project site, although the company did not disclose which technology it used, with a fixed structure facing east-west.

Moreover, in terms of operations and maintenance, the plant will reduce its water consumption by 80% compared to other projects, due to the use of robots and dry cleaning of the solar panels, said the company.

Despite being the largest solar PV plant in Chile with 480MW capacity, CEME1 is not the company’s largest solar PV project in the country. Also located in the region of Antofagasta, Generadora Metropolitana is developing an 800MW solar-plus-storage project, which received a positive environmental process in November 2022. The construction of that plant will require an investment of US$480 million.

antofagasta, chile, edf, energisation, generadora metropolitana

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Baywa r.e. starts construction on Spanish co-located solar and wind plant

News

GoodWe begins operation of Vietnam manufacturing plant

News

Altus Power reports “ongoing growth” in 2023 financial results

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

EU passes supply chain audit law after prolonged delays

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024