Generadora Metropolitana to power 480MW PV plant, Chile’s ‘largest’

The company aims to inaugurate the plant and finish the interconnection process in the first half of this year. Nearly 900,000 solar panels were installed at the project site, although the company did not disclose which technology it used, with a fixed structure facing east-west.

Moreover, in terms of operations and maintenance, the plant will reduce its water consumption by 80% compared to other projects, due to the use of robots and dry cleaning of the solar panels, said the company.

Despite being the largest solar PV plant in Chile with 480MW capacity, CEME1 is not the company’s largest solar PV project in the country. Also located in the region of Antofagasta, Generadora Metropolitana is developing an 800MW solar-plus-storage project, which received a positive environmental process in November 2022. The construction of that plant will require an investment of US$480 million.