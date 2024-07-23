Germany awards 260MW of PV in latest rooftop tender

The tender awarded its full available capacity, as announced by the Bundesnetzagentur in April. The minimum bidding capacity was 1,001kW.

The previous iteration of the rooftop PV tender was significantly oversubscribed and closed with its full 264MW capacity awarded.

In April, around the time this tender was announced, the German government publicly began discussions of “Solarpaket 1,” a proposal to reform parts of the country’s solar sector, including the tender process.

Under Solarpaket 1, the maximum capacity for rooftop solar tenders would rise to 550MW – just over double its current cap – and the minimum individual bid volume would decrease from 1,001kW to 751kW. The Bundesnetzagerntur said that this most recent tender would have been subject to the changes had the European Commission approved the new laws by the deadline, but this is yet to take place.

Earlier this week, the Bundesnetzagentur published data showing that 200MW of balcony-integrated PV was installed in the first half of 2024. Moreover, it found that two-thirds of all the new PV capacity in Germany from January through June was installed on buildings.